‘Big Brother’ Season 20 Premiere Date Announced By Julie Chen

The CBS reality show returns with a two-hour premiere in June.

Big Brother is back for a landmark season. The 20th season of the CBS reality show will kick off on Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. The two-hour premiere paves the way for two more weekly broadcasts at 9 p.m. Thursday as well as 8 p.m. Sunday. Starting July 4, Big Brother 20 will move to its regular 9 p.m. slot on Wednesdays as it continues with its three-night weekly run through the summer, according to Deadline.

The Big Brother 20 premiere date was first announced via a sneak peek video posted by host Julie Chen to Instagram. Chen has hosted the U.S. version of Big Brother every year since the CBS reality show’s inception in the summer of 2000 and is fondly known by Big Brother diehards as “Chenbot.” Julie is also the wife of CBS president Les Moonves, which also explains why she was able to break the Big Brother premiere news on her personal social media page.

The Big Brother announcement video featured a “scavenger hunt” format as a series of numbered cards were unveiled leading up to the date of the BB20 premiere. The 1991 DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince song “Summertime” played as the hidden numbers were revealed one number at a time.

You can see Julie Chen’s sneak peek Big Brother premiere date announcement below.

#BB20 ????☀️ A post shared by JULIE CHEN (@juliechencbs) on May 22, 2018 at 10:03am PDT

Little is known about the upcoming season of Big Brother. While the show’s landmark 20th season would have been a natural time to roll out a long-awaited all-stars season, last month executive producer Allison Grodner told Gold Derby that won’t be the case.

“It’s going to be a big season,” the Big Brother EP revealed. “We have a lot planned for this season. I think there are certain expectations from our fans that it’ll be an All-Stars season and all of that and I think we’ve pretty much put that to rest. This will be a brand new cast.”

Grodner also teased the Big Brother 20 house, describing it as “spectacular.”

“We are really excited about completely revamping this house,” the longtime Big Brother producer said. “Wait till you see it. It’s a whole new thing. We are really excited about some new and innovative twists that will help commemorate this twentieth season.”

Big Brother’s most recent cycle was a first-ever celebrity edition. The four-week mini-season wrapped in February, with Broadway performer Marissa Jaret Winokur winning over TV personality Ross Mathews in a 6-3 jury vote. Celebrity Big Brother has since been renewed for another season, so with any luck fans may get to see another winter edition of the show in 2019.

Big Brother Season 20 premieres Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.