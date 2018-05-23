Sarah Paulson Tells Jimmy Fallon She Let Out ‘A Little Squirt’ When Meeting Rihanna

Turns out, celebrities who meet other celebrities can be totally starstruck too.

As she makes the press rounds to promote her new film, Ocean’s 8, Sarah Paulson recently made a stop at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to dish on the film. While the movie boasted an extremely talented cast including Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway, there was one celebrity in particular that made Paulson go crazy.

According to People, Paulson revealed to Fallon that she was totally starstruck when she met Rihanna for the very first time. In fact, it caused her to expel a little bit of tinkle in excitement.

“I wanted to be cool around her. I wish I’d worn a diaper when I met her cause I sort of [peed]. Just like a tiny little! Just like a little squirt.”

She also joked that the diversity of the cast made her a little unclear on how to handle herself. Particularly, she compared having both Rihanna and Blanchett on the set, who are two totally different people.

“It kind of puts you in a tiny bit of a, you don’t know what line to straddle. You have ‘Bi**h Better Have My Money’ and then you’ve got Shakespeares-R-Us on the other side with Cate. Like, ‘Oh, are you reading Theroux? I should probably read Theroux too,'” the actress joked.

The 43-year-old also explained to fans what happened when Drew Barrymore confronted her about her the impression that Paulson did the last time she visited The Tonight Show. The 43-year-old told Fallon that when she ran into Barrymore at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party, Drew was actually really sweet about the whole thing. In fact, she told Paulson that her impression was “so accurate.”

Recently, Paulson also made headlines for her dating life. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Paulson recently opened up about her relationship with Holland Taylor, who is 32 years her senior. When asked how she responds to the criticism that people often give the couple because of their large age difference, Sarah said she likes to just shut them out.

“If someone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem, I’m doing just fine.”

The actress also confessed that she does not want to be defined by the person that she shares her bed, home, and soul with. And even though the choices in her life have not been “conventional,” Paulson says that she hopes that she can encourage others to take risks and be brave in their choices.

Paulson can next be seen in her upcoming role as Tammy in Ocean’s 8. The movie hits theaters on June 8.