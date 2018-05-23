‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Did Lisa Vanderpump Get New Teeth? [Photos]

Lisa Vanderpump sparking rumors on World Dog Day.

Lisa Vanderpump looked a bit different to her fans when she showed up at the 3rd Annual World Dog Day in Los Angeles over the weekend.

As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed alongside fans and her friends, including co-stars Camille Grammer and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, she seemed to be sporting a set of new teeth and right away, fans online reacted to the change in her appearance.

“Did [Lisa Vanderpump] get new teeth,” a fan asked on Twitter.

Along with the fan’s post, four photos were shared, all of which included a very different-looking Vanderpump. Although the majority of her face looked normal, her teeth appeared bigger to some and much whiter to others. Right away, other fans began commenting on the series of images with questions of dentures or veneers.

“Larger veneers? Her smile looks unnatural,” one person wrote.

Another suggested that the reality star left her whitening treatment on for too long.

On the official page of The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which hosts the event, a number of images taken at the event were shared. However, the page oddly left Vanderpump out of the many photos they posted.

Vanderpump also refrained from sharing any new photos of her own on Instagram and Twitter.

Lisa Vanderpump has a very full schedule ahead of her. In addition to running her three restaurants, Villa Blanca, Pump, and SUR Restaurant, in Los Angeles, and continuing to work for the rights of animals, she will soon return to production on both Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ upcoming ninth season.

Vanderpump is also in the midst of opening her fourth restaurant, Tom Tom, with her husband, Ken Todd, and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. As fans have seen on the show, the group has been hard at work on the new project for the past several months and is hoping to have the venue open to customers in the coming weeks.

While nothing has been confirmed quite yet, fans will likely see the opening of Tom Tom and the first several weeks at the restaurant on both of Vanderpump’s reality shows. After all, the process of opening the new spot has become a big part of her life — and the lives of those close to her.

In regard to her possible new teeth, Lisa Vanderpump has remained completely silent in regard to the online rumors.