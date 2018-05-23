Savannah Guthrie Jokes About Burning Dress That Apparently Made Viewers Think She’s Pregnant — She’s Not

'Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical,' Savannnah joked.

Savannah Guthrie is joking about taking a match to a dress after it caused a whole lot of speculation online, fooling people into thinking she was pregnant. Per People, the anchor denied that she’s expecting on Twitter and Today after a slew of viewers tuning in to the morning show on May 22 began to congratulate her across social media.

Guthrie responded after seeing a flood of comments on the social media site this week, even replying to one tweeter who appeared to ask if she was expecting her third child.

Responding to the tweet from a viewer, which has since been deleted, Savannah said, “It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it.”

A Twitter fan then responded to the star’s pregnancy shut down by noting that it’s never okay to ask or speculate about whether or not a woman is pregnant, to which Guthrie responded, “PREACH sister.”

The Today anchor then admitted on the May 23 episode of the morning series that all the pregnancy speculation surrounding her touched a nerve after hundreds of comments flooded in on a picture she posted from the set earlier this week.

“It did touch a nerve because I just responded and said no I’m not pregnant, and I’ve never received so many comments on a post,” Guthrie said on the latest episode of the NBC morning show, per People. “People were like, ‘Someone once asked me when I was due and I said ‘three years ago,’ so everyone’s got a story.”

Guthrie then admitted that she knew all those congratulating her on her non-existent pregnancy meant well, but teased that she was going to have to head back to the gym as a result of all the talk.

“We have the best viewers, they’re so nice, and they were so cute. They’re like, ‘Congratulations!’, and I’m like, ‘Congratulations on my second gym membership that I need to obviously go to,'” Savannah joked.

Fox News reports that Guthrie also addressed all the baby speculation on Instagram, where she posted a funny graphic describing when it is and isn’t acceptable to ask a woman if she’s pregnant.

“Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical,” she then jokingly captioned the upload she shared with her followers amid all the rampant pregnancy speculation.

Savannah is already mom to two kids. She and her husband Michael Feldman are parents to their daughter, Vale, who was born in 2014 and their son, Charles “Charley” Max, who was born in 2016.

All the pregnancy speculation came shortly after Savannah and co-anchor Hoda Kotb made their way back to the U.S. after heading over to the U.K. to anchor NBC’s live coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Savannah and Hoda joked before heading across the pond that they were planning to crash the wedding that took place at Windsor Castle just outside of London and already had their fascinators planned for the big day.