‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13 Cast Photo: Get Your First Look

Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson are teasing 'RHOC' Season 13 on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Season 13 trailer and cast announcement is coming soon.

Earlier this week on Instagram, a number of the show’s full-time cast members, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson, teased fans of the upcoming installment with photos and a promise of the future release of the series’ trailer.

“Season 13 is coming,” Beador confirmed to her fans and followers on May 22.

“Here’s an exclusive look at who’s returning from last season,” Judge wrote on her page, along with the same cast photo shared by Beador.

In the ladies’ cast photo, the two of them were seen alongside co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd, both of whom are returning to the show in full-time roles. As for the remaining members of Season 12, including Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin, all three of the women have opted out of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13.

As fans may know, Edmonds chose to cut ties with Bravo TV earlier this year after learning she was expecting twins with husband Jim Edmonds. In the months since, she and Jim have begun building a new home in Missouri.

“Looking forward to @rhocbravo Season 13,” Gunvalson wrote on her page on Tuesday. “The trailer should be out soon. Are you excited?”

Also in Gunvalson’s caption, she suggested that she and her co-stars have wrapped production on the new season by including the hash tag “I survived.”

As for which other women will be included in the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, a number of rumors have been swirling in regard to the potential returns of Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi. However, at this point in time, it doesn’t seem that either women will have any significant role on Season 13. Instead, the returning cast members will reportedly be joined by not one, but three new ladies.

In March, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which they revealed that Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, and Kelly Dodd would be joined by Emily Moore Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Tatiana Beebe. As the outlet explained, Judge enlisted Kirschenheiter to join the show after years of friendship and also welcomed Kirschenheiter’s close friend, Beebe, to the show. As for Moore Simpson, she’s said to be closer to Beador and Dodd.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.