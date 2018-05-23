Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Slamming Curves In Slinky Nude Skin-Tight Dress

Kylie Jenner was snapped wearing the ruched dress in San Francisco.

Kylie Jenner may be known for being terminally late — and, certainly, she got dragged for filth by fans and foes alike for being more than four hours late, and only staying for a short while, at a recent appearance at a pop-up shop in San Francisco — but she still knows how to keep things interesting, fashion-wise.

The youngest Jenner in the Kardashian-Jenner clan certainly kept the tongues wagging — and the eyes upon her — as she flaunted her slamming curves in a nude-colored, ruched, skin-tight dress.

Kylie Jenner, according to The Daily Mail, paired the ankle-length dress, with a slit up the side, with a pair of clear high heels and a vintage leather motorcycle jacket.

The outlet reported that Jenner bought her dress from one of her favorite fashion houses, House of CB. The dress, which retails for $200, can be bought at Norma Kamali for half the price.

Jenner was on hand at the pop-up shop to promote her much-beloved Kylie line of cosmetics, which were carried at the store for the day.

Folks snapped up their makeup at break-neck speeds, especially considering that the palettes sell out in a matter of hours when she posts them on her social media pages.

Kylie Jenner also posted photos of her outfit — and her time at the pop-up shop in San Franciso — to her Instagram stories, which she captioned “I can’t wait, San Fran!”

While fans lined up for hours outside the door of the pop-up shop — and greeted Jenner with loving posters and signs in support of her ventures — there was one very important person missing from Jenner’s appearance: Stormi Scott, the 3-month-old baby Jenner has with rapper Travis Scott.

Most fans found it commendable that Jenner went back to work so soon after Stormi was born, but diapers aren’t free.

Jenner’s mom-ager, Kris Jenner, has even commended her youngest daughter’s work ethic, saying that her child “never stops,” and she loved both her work ethic and her excellent parenting skills.

This isn’t the first appearance, however, that Jenner has made since the birth of baby Stormi: her red carpet debut was at last month’s Met Gala, where she wowed the crowd in a slinky, barely-there black dress.

pop up ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 18, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

Jenner’s Met Gala dress was made by Alexander Wang.

No word yet on when Kylie Jenner will be releasing another palette of her much-beloved Kylie makeup, but we’re sure it’s going to cause a social media sensation when it finally drops!