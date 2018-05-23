Jamie Lynn Spears Adjusting To Being Mom Of 2, Breastfeeding At Softball Games

Jamie Lynn recalls an awkward moment she had to breastfeed in public.

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out about adjusting to life as a mom of two after welcoming her second child, Ivey Joan, into the world last month. In a new interview with People, Jamie Lynn spoke out about becoming a mom for the second time – 10 years after she welcomed her first daughter, Maddie, into the world in 2008 – and revealed that being a busy mom can even sometimes mean breastfeeding during her older daughter’s softball game.

Britney Spears’ little sister opened up about motherhood in the candid new interview just over a month after giving birth, where she confessed that things are only just starting to get back to normal as a family of four and also recalled a time when she just had to breastfeed while watching her eldest play softball.

“Things are getting back to normal now. It’s definitely shifted the dynamic a little bit, because you go from having one child for 10 years, and that’s your full focus,” Spears, who married her husband Jamie Watson in 2014, said.

Adding that Jamie does a lot to help her out with parenting duties, the former Nickelodeon actress and country star admitted that breastfeeding her youngest daughter has made for some pretty interesting times while taking Maddie to soccer and softball practice.

“I am breastfeeding, so [Ivey] is pretty on-demand with that,” Spears, who was just 16-years-old when she discovered she was pregnant with Maddie a decade ago, said of her new baby in the interview.

“Now I have another daughter who I have to go and run behind. So the breastfeeding takes on a new life because, when I’m sitting at my daughter’s softball games, I’m like, ‘Don’t you dare!'” Spears joked of the moments she finds herself having to feed her baby while out and about.

Spears continued that she knew she couldn’t head home from the game to breastfeed. “It’s not just about one baby, it’s about two,” she said of her two children.

Jamie Lynn then told the outlet in the new interview that during one of her daughter’s recent softball games she had to run back to her car to feed little Ivey.

“I sat in the car at the ballpark and breastfed. I was like, ‘If one of Maddie’s friends sees me, she’s gonna be so livid,'” The “How Could I Want More” singer continued of having to feed in public, but admitted of what could have been a somewhat awkward moment for the new mom, “You gotta do what you gotta do!”

She then went on to call breastfeeding “one of the most natural things in the world” and added that the time she spends with Ivey while breastfeeding her allows them to have bonding time together.

Jamie Lynn announced the birth of her second child, her first with husband Jamie, in April in a statement issued to People.

“We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family,” she said at the time, also revealing that she and her husband chose Ivey’s middle name as Joan as a tribute to her late Aunt Sandra who had passed away from ovarian cancer.

The star told the outlet her late aunt, who died 10 years ago, was “the most graceful woman I’ve ever known.”

Spears and Watson then confirmed the exciting baby news on social media, welcoming their bundle of joy into the world on Instagram with a very sweet family photo of the proud parents and big sister Maddie gazing at the little girl on April 12.

They confirmed her full name as being Ivey Joan Watson while sharing their first picture as a family of four on the social media site.

