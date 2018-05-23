Selena Gomez Is Watching ‘Vanderpump Rules’ And Taking Notes From Lala Kent [Photo]

Selena Gomez proved she was a 'Vanderpump Rules' viewer during Monday night's reunion special.

Selena Gomez tuned into the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special on Monday night and proved it wasn’t the first time she’s seen the Bravo TV reality show.

While watching the three-part special with her longtime friend Anna Collins, the 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer posed for a photo with the model, which Collins later shared with her fans and followers in an Instagram story.

“The only way to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion,” Collins wrote in the caption of the post, which included herself and Gomez sipping on a couple of baby bottles.

Collins also made a point to tag Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent in the photo.

As fans of the reality series will recall, Kent was seen sucking on a baby bottle during a cast trip to Mexico and explaining to her co-star and friend Scheana Marie that she makes herself a bottle of warm milk at night to calm herself down. Kent was also seen talking about her bottle regimen with co-star James Kennedy, who jokingly requested a bottle for himself.

Vanderpump Rules began airing on Bravo TV as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013 and has since become a major hit for the network. It’s also captured a number of celebrity fans, including Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna.

Below is the cute photo shared by Collins.

Anna Collins / Instagram

As fans may have seen several weeks ago, Rihanna, like Selena Gomez, proved she was a loyal viewer on Instagram.

In April, after watching the Vanderpump Rules cast get wild in Mexico, Rihanna took to her Instagram page and posted a clip from the episode. In her clip, Tom Schwartz was seen recalling a drunken outing below the border in which he blacked out, remembering just a few moments, including making out with his wife, Katie Maloney, taking tequila shots, and dancing.

In the background of Rihanna’s clip, the singer was heard laughing.

In other Vanderpump Rules news, the cast of the hit series is expected to reunite at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California in the coming weeks for the start of production on the show’s upcoming seventh season. Although the sixth season only recently concluded, filming tends to begin in May on each new installment.

As for who will be returning to the show, all of the members included in season six are expected to be back. That said, Bravo TV likely won’t make an official cast announcement in regard to Season 7 until sometime in late summer or early fall.