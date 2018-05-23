‘Men In Black’ Spin-Off Cast May Include Liam Neeson Joining Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

The new film is set to open in 2019.

Actor Liam Neeson is reportedly in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in a spinoff of Sony’s mega-hit film Men in Black, according to Variety. Also reported to be starring in the film is Tessa Thompson.

The original Men in Black film series starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as agents of a secret organization which protected the Earth from intergalactic bad guys. The 1997 hit would go on to produce two sequels, Men in Black II (2002) and Men in Black III (2012).

Liam will reportedly portray the head of the U.K. branch of the agency. Actor Rip Torn portrayed the head of the American division in the original film series. The new movie will acknowledge and build on the world the original characters inhabited.

Omega Underground (via the site Bloody Disgusting) reported that the new spin-off film will see Tessa Thompson’s Em try to prove herself by joining the London MIB. She will be paired with Chris Hemworth’s Agent H. The pair will become involved in a murder mystery that will lead to them on a global journey.

Liam is best known for his roles in movies such as the Taken franchise, and The Commuter, as well as the comedy A Million Ways to Die in the West.

The BBC reported that Tommy Lee Jones said he would have “considered” appearing in a Men in Black 4, although there is no confirmation as to whether he or Will Smith would make cameos in the new film.

Tommy Lee remarked that it would be “easy to pick up where we left off. We know what we are doing, we know how to do it. It’s just a hell of a lot of fun.”

Producer Walter F. Parkes remarked in a story published by Deadline, “It’s so rare to get to the end of the script and know you’re holding a movie in your hands, but Art and Matt have written a spinoff that somehow is true to the core of the MiB world and yet expands the franchise to a fresh new place,” he said.

Prior to casting the latest installment of the film franchise, it was reported by Deadline that there was a potential for a Men in Black and 21 Jump Street crossover film to occur, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, where detectives Jenko and Schmidt would be paired up with Men In Black‘s Agents Jay and Kay. Unfortunately for fans of the 21 Jump Street series of film, this idea has not yet come to fruition.

Sony will release the new film on June 14, 2019.