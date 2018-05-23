‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Abigail Are Reportedly Sticking Around For The Long Haul

Days of our Lives fans were thrilled this week after it was announced that Billy Flynn had renewed his contract with the NBC soap opera. Flynn, who plays the role of Chad DiMera, revealed to fans on Tuesday night that he would be staying on the show.

According to a May 23 report by Soap Hub, it seems that the future of Chad as well as his wife, Abigail, may now be secured for the foreseeable future. As many Days of our Lives fans know, actress Marci Miller shocked viewers when she decided not to renew her contract with the soap. Miller, who took over the role of Abigail Deveraux from actress Kate Mansi, had starting winning over fans with her portrayal of the character, but will now be exiting the soap opera.

NBC announced that Kate Mansi would return to reprise her the role of Abigail on Days of our Lives in the meantime. Many DOOL fans believed that the character would be recast again, or that Abigail and/or Chad would be written off the show. However, after Billy Flynn’s big announcement, Mansi hinted at some big news of her own.

Kate Mansi took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself with her mouth covered. “My lips are sealed (But not for long! Stay tuned),” she told fans. Days of our Lives viewers immediately wondered if Billy Flynn’s contract renewal promoted Mansi to sign a longer deal as well. While it has yet to be confirmed, fans are already buzzing about having Billy and Kate back as Chad and Abigail together in Salem to bring all of the passion and chemistry that the actors previously portrayed on the show, which made them a super couple in the eyes of fans.

Kate Mansi’s will return to the role of Abigail during a hectic time for the character. As Days of our Lives fans know, Abby is currently in the middle of a mental health crisis. She has officially been diagnosed with a split personality disorder, and is now learning about all of the things her alter-egos did while she was trapped in her own body.

In addition, Abigail is also facing some major legal consequences after she confessed that she is the person who killed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Abby’s alter-ego, Dr. Laura, also lied on the witness stand to have Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) convicted of the murder.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Fans can expect to see Kate Mansi back as Abigail later this year.