Robert Herjavec Shares The Sweetest Photo Of His & Kym Johnson’s Twins To Celebrate 1-Month Birthday

The babies were photographed wearing adorable matching hats with bear ears.

Shark Tank star and businessman Robert Herjavec is sharing the most adorable photo of his and wife Kym Johnson’s twins to celebrate the babies turning 1-month-old. Per People, the businessman posted a photo of the two babies together on Instagram on April 22 which showed them enjoying a nap together.

Robert posted the black and white snap on the social media site of his daughter Haven Mae Herjavec and his son Hudson Robert Herjavec sleeping together while wearing the most adorable matching knitted hats that featured bear ears. He also told fans in the caption that he “can’t believe” his babies are already turning 1-month-old.

The businessman wrote alongside the photo he shared with fans, “[I] can’t believe it’s been 1 month with these angels.”

“So grateful for memories like this,” he then added, alongside the sweet hashtag #blessed.

The incredibly sweet photo the Shark Tank star uploaded earlier this week has already received more than 23,000 likes as well as hundreds of sweet comments from followers who couldn’t help but gush over his and Kym’s bundles of joy.

Robert’s photo of his kids came shortly after his wife Kym celebrated the milestone with a photo of her own posted to her Instagram page this week.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Johnson shared her own photo to commemorate the occasion, opting to share a brand new photo of herself holding her twins, with one in each arm.

“One month today,” Kym wrote in the caption of the black and white photo one month after welcoming her twins into the world. “Thanks @glennnutley for taking this pic! Will be so special to look back on xoxo.”

The photo showed Haven wearing a big bow on her head as her mom held onto her, while Haven’s twin brother Hudson had his tiny hands in his mouth. The babies could also be seen wearing what appeared to be matching white baby grows.

It was just earlier this month that Kym showed off her incredible post-baby body following the birth of her babies, as she was spotted rocking short shorts while out and about in Los Angeles.

The new photos of Robert and Kym’s twins wearing their matching gear comes shortly after the dancer confessed to People that she and her husband – who fell in love when they were paired up together on Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars in 2015 – were reading up on what they needed two of for their kids and what they would instead only need one of.

“In the nursery, I’ve got a Halo Bassinest where they can sleep in it together,” Johnson told People of how she and Herjevec were preparing for the babies’ impending arrival. “It’s been interesting figuring out what I need two of, what I need one of. It’s a lot!”

John Sciulli / Getty Images

The former Dancing with the Stars pro also told the outlet that her and Herjavec’s twins were conceived via IVF while also referring to her pregnancy as being a “miracle” following their July 2016 wedding.

Robert and his wife first confirmed the birth of their twins via Instagram on April 24, before Herjavec then announced the names they’d chosen for their twins shortly after the birth announcement with another adorable photo of the babies.

The twins are Kym’s first children, while Robert has three children from a previous relationship.