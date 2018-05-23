Hannah & Derek Jeter Step Out With Baby Girl As She Makes Her Debut In The Big Apple

The new family steps out on the town in Manhattan.

For the first time since her birth, Derek and Hannah Jeter have stepped out with their baby girl, Bella Raine. As reported by Page Six, the trio was spotted on the Upper East Side of Manhattan Tuesday, marking the first time the three have been seen in public together since Bella’s birth nine months ago.

This is a big moment for the family as Derek and his wife kept the early months of Bella’s life private to be able to fully enjoy first-time parenthood, having only shared their daughter with close friends and family prior to their family stroll through Manhattan.

A source close to the couple told Us Magazine, “They’re really enjoying spending time with Bella and raising her out of the spotlight. This has all been a very exciting time for them.”

Derek has always wanted to be a father and his relationship with Hannah afforded him the ability to make his dream a reality.

“By far the most gratifying thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Derek said of fatherhood during an interview with CBS This Morning’s Jeff Glor.

“Regardless of how your day went at work when you get home and you see a smile on your daughter’s face, it makes it all worthwhile,” said the former Yankees superstar.

The family currently resides in Miami in a $6.5 million condo due to Derek’s part-ownership of the Miami Marlins. After establishing his name in baseball playing for the New York Yankees from 1995 to his retirement in 2014, Jeter took on the role of CEO of the Marlins in 2016 and sold his Manhattan penthouse for the big move down south.

In a blog post on Derek’s website, The Players Tribune, Hannah remarked, “We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible.”

She followed this by adding, “They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name.”

“For them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

The couple was wed back in 2017 at a smaller, more reserved ceremony that Derek and Hannah, a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, said only included 100 of the pair’s closest friends and family.