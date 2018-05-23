George Clooney Reportedly Stole A Dance With Meghan Markle At The Royal Wedding Reception

The A-list actor danced with two royal brides and was snubbed by another.

George Clooney made the most of the royal wedding reception. The 57-year-old actor, who attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his well-dressed wife Amal, spent the night dancing and doling out drinks as he celebrated at the royal newlyweds’ wedding party.

At the royal couple’s late-night party following a formal dinner at Frogmore House, George Clooney reportedly whisked the royal bride away from her new husband and led her to the dance floor for an impromptu dance. George reportedly cut a rug with Meghan Markle as actor Idris Elba stepped in as a guest DJ at the late night party, which went to 1 a.m.

Not only did Clooney steal a dance with the bride, but he was reportedly seen getting down on the dance floor with Meghan’s sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, according to The Mirror.

But People magazine’s two-time Sexiest Man Alive had no such luck with Fergie, former wife of Harry’s uncle Andrew. Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is said to have snubbed the actor when he asked her to dance, much to the ­amusement of the other wedding reception guests.

Royal wedding insiders revealed that Meghan and Harry danced to Whitney Houston’s 1980s hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” for their first dance as man and wife. The non-traditional royal wedding dance styles included “a bit of a jive and a lindy hop.”

Guests at the bash were given slippers to wear when their feet were tired from dancing, so hopefully, George Clooney got in on that freebie because it sounds like he could have used it.

George Clooney Tending Bar, Serena Williams Playing Beer Pong! Inside Harry and Meghan’s Reception https://t.co/erpL6xNyvU — People (@people) May 22, 2018

And according to Entertainment Tonight, George Clooney wasn’t the only celeb on the dance floor. The groom’s brother, Prince William, reportedly hit the dance floor with several celebrity friends, while guest James Corden is said to have organized a dance-off between Princes William and Harry.

Not only did Clooney dance with the bride and her sister-in-law, but he hopped behind the bar to dole out shots of his pricey Casamigos tequila brand to the guests. A source told Page Six “Clooney got behind the bar and was making cocktails for everyone” using his billion dollar booze brand. ET also revealed that in addition to George Clooney’s tequila shots, there was a special ginger-and-rum cocktail that was served in honor of the newlyweds.

The Sun reported that a game of beer pong was also played at the royal reception, with tennis legend Serena Williams playing the boozy college game “like it was tennis.”