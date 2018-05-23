‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says ‘Yes’ To More Children But ‘No’ To Another Baby Daddy

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been very open about the possibility of having another baby. The MTV personality is already the mother of three boys, Isaac, 8, whose father is Kail’s ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; Lincoln 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and baby Lux, whose father is Kail’s former fling, Chris Lopez.

According to a May 22 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry says she is seriously considering having a fourth child in the future. However, she absolutely does not want any more baby daddies. The Teen Mom 2 star says that when and if she does welcome another baby into her family she will use a sperm donor to do so.

“More kids, yes. But more dad, no. No more baby daddies. The sperm bank thing would be a different scenario because [there] wouldn’t be a dad involved,” Lowry told the outlet.

Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Kailyn Lowry struggle with raising her three boys and co-parent with her exes on the show over the years. Kail seems to be in a stable place in her life now, and says that her current co-parenting relationship is “good,” revealing that there are some times where there can be arguments, but that everyone moves on “pretty quickly.”

Her co-parenting has been the worst with Chris Lopez. Kailyn and Chris have a very complicated relationship and history, and the Teen Mom 2 star admitted in the past that Chris would go weeks without seeing his son. However, Lowry says that things are a bit “more stable” now and that she has a “good relationship” with Lopez’s mother. “She is able to have him when [Chris] has the baby,” Kail confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry says that even if she wanted to meet a new man she doesn’t have the time. “I don’t date,” she says. “I don’t have a dating life.” It seems that with three little boys she doesn’t have much extra time to meet anymore or go out on dates, which is another reason the possibility of a sperm donor may work better for her if she chooses to expand her family in the future.

During her most recent pregnancy, Kailyn Lowry was hoping for a baby girl. Of course, she knew that little Lux would be a boy as she claims that she feels like a boy mom and wouldn’t know what to do with a daughter. However, her Teen Mom 2 co-stars Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska could certainly help her out in that department.