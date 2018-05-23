John Cena Reportedly Refused To Take Back Nikki Bella’s Engagement Ring After Split, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

John Cena and Nikki Bella shocked fans when they called off their wedding just weeks before the ceremony was supposed to take place in Mexico. The couple confirmed their split and stunned WWE fans, who couldn’t believe they were calling it quits.

According to a report by Us Weekly Magazine, Nikki Bella had been the one to call off the wedding, and she even tried to give her engagement ring back. However, John Cena wouldn’t take the ring back and refused to accept the piece of jewelry that he had given to Nikki during his proposal.

Sources tell the outlet that John is hoping that he and Nikki will get back together, which is the “main reason” he would not take the engagement ring back. However, he wanted to her keep the diamond sparkler either way.

“[John’s] made it very clear to the world that he’s not giving up on their relationship and that he loves her. And Nikki has made it clear to the world that she’s taking time for herself and needs to focus on that right now,” an insider told the magazine.

Ever since the couple announced their breakup on April 15, rumors have been flying that the pair would eventually end up back together. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, just weeks after the split, John Cena appeared on The Today Show and said that he still loved Nikki Bella and that he still wanted to marry her and even have children with her in the future.

“For anyone out there speculating on what I am doing with my life now, I still love Nicole. I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole. There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended,” Cena said during the interview.

Meanwhile, People Magazine reports that John Cena and Nikki Bella have been in constant contact with one another since ending their engagement. Insiders close to the former couple reveal that they will most definitely get back together sometime in the future and that it is only a matter of time before the WWE stars are announcing that they are an item again, and possibly re-planning their wedding.

“They’re definitely on a path to reconciliation,” the insider stated. “John is the love of her life, and she’s definitely the love of his life, and that doesn’t just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together.”

In the meantime, John Cena and Nikki Bella fans are watching a lot of their relationship drama play out on Bella’s reality series, Total Divas.