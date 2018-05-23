On ‘Stormy Daniels Day,’ Porn Star Who Allegedly Had Affair With Donald Trump Will Get Key To West Hollywood

Stormy Daniels hasn’t had her day in court yet, but the adult film star who claims that she had an affair with the president is getting a day that’s all about her.

According to USA Today, West Hollywood officials will later declare today “Stormy Daniels Day.” During a special ceremony, a key to the city will be presented to the porn actress who was allegedly paid hush money to keep quiet about having sex with President Donald Trump. However, Daniels is not being honored because she slept with the current commander in chief mere months after future first lady Melania Trump gave birth to her husband’s youngest child. No, the reason Stormy Daniels is getting the key to the city of West Hollywood is because she dared to take on one of the most powerful men in the world, a man who West Hollywood Mayor John Duran described as “a direct threat to the people of the city of West Hollywood – our LGBTQ community, our immigrant community, women here in this community.”

KABC-TV shared a short statement from the city about its decision to pay tribute to Daniels.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation.”

The “threats” and “intimidation” mentioned in the statement may be in reference to Stormy Daniels’ claim that she was threatened by an unidentified man who was possibly associated with Donald Trump. The incident took place in 2011 after Daniels spoke to In Touch Weekly about her 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. As reported by CNN, she alleged that the man accosted her in a Las Vegas parking lot and told her to “leave Trump alone,” suggesting that she would potentially be harmed if she did not comply. Last month, Daniels released a composite sketch of the mystery man. This promoted a response from the president, who called her story and the sketch “a total con job.”

See ya tomorrow West Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/3CgmfU2XOA — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 22, 2018

Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, filed a defamation suit against Donald Trump late last month. The suit alleges that Trump knowingly lied when he accused Daniels of engaging in unlawful behavior by making up her account of the disturbing encounter.

“Mr. Trump knew that his false, disparaging statement would be read by people around the world, as well as widely reported, and that Ms. Clifford would be subjected to threats of violence, economic harm, and reputational damage as a result,” the lawsuit says, according to the New York Times.

The Stormy Daniels saga has taken many bizarre twists and turns since the Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 in hush money to Daniels ahead of the presidential election. Daniels is now suing Cohen to get out of a nondisclosure agreement that she signed, and the attorney is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation. According to the Huffington Post, Cohen is being investigated for possible campaign finance violations, bank fraud, and tax fraud.

According to The Guardian, it was Michael Cohen who got In Touch to initially shelve its 2011 story about Stormy Daniels’ sex romp with Donald Trump. He reportedly threatened the tabloid with legal action, and the story went untold for years. However, In Touch decided to publish it anyway in January of this year after Stormy’s story proved that it had staying power in a fast-moving news cycle.

The porn star, who many believe could help take down a president, is set to be presented with the key to the city of West Hollywood at 4 p.m. today. Daniels’ attorney announced the time and location of the presentation on Donald Trump’s favorite platform. According to Michael Avenatti’s tweet about the ceremony, it will take place at Chi Chi LaRue’s, a popular gay adult boutique. A few hours later, Stormy Daniels will launch her new T-shirt line at the store and meet with her many admirers.

It’s the type of PR move that Trump might find impressive if only the former host of The Apprentice didn’t have to worry about the person orchestrating it continuing to be a thorn in his side.