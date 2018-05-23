Mama June Reportedly Proposes To Boyfriend In New ‘Not To Hot’ Trailer

Will she or won't she tie the knot this season?

Mama June Shannon, star of the reality series From Not to Hot! has reportedly proposed to her longtime boyfriend Geno Doak in a teaser trailer for the second season of the WeTV series.

The television personality appears to have proposed to her longtime love, despite his reluctance to get married.

Not only is the proposal shocking, but June will reportedly do it at the same time her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is at the altar with fiancé Josh Efird! Lauryn and Josh tied the knot on April 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. The happy couple is also parents to daughter Ella Grace, who was born in December 2017.

In the clip, Geno can be overheard saying, “She knows I don’t want to get married.”

This ironic twist comes on the heels of June not wanting to marry her ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, throughout the duration of their years-long relationship. In fact, despite his many proposals, the closest June would come to formalizing her relationship with Mike was a commitment ceremony held in May 2013.

So it is with much interest that fans of Mama June are seeing her looking to formalize her relationship with Geno.

In a sneak peek for the newest season of the hit WE TV series, fans will experience a rollercoaster ride of emotions as June gains “a few pounds” after famously losing weight via gastric bypass surgery in 2016.

Longtime fans of the family will also enjoy both June and daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson as they star together in a mother-daughter charity pageant show. The family was first introduced to American audiences via the fifth season of TLC’s’ Toddlers and Tiaras and the TLC smash hit Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

The first full season of the series documented June’s body transformation, including gastric bypass surgery and several cosmetic procedures after a 100-lb. weight loss. She also famously battled her ex, Mike, as he embarked on a new relationship with Jennifer Lamb, whom he would later marry.

June would later make claims on The Wendy Williams Show that Mike was verbally and physically abusive to her, allegations he would later deny in a statement.

Mike Thompson would later deny these claims in a statement to E! in April of 2017 where he remarked, “The abuse allegations are not true. June won’t let me see or talk to Alana. I have text messages where I text June and try to talk to Alana, but no response back from her. The last time I saw Alana was at mine and Jennifer’s wedding. I’ve tried to stay in touch with my daughter but June won’t let me. June is saying these things because she’s pi**ed at me. I never hurt any kid.”

Season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot! premieres on June 15 on WeTV.