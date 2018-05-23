Khloe Kardashian Tweets About Latest Rumors Following Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloe Kardashian is finally addressing the multiple rumors that have been flying around about herself and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in the past month. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Twitter account to reveal that she “can’t believe” some of the things being written about her and her family.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her with multiple women just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. Neither Tristan nor Khloe has spoken out on the cheating scandal, but Kardashian’s latest Twitter comments are the closest thing that fans have heard to a statement about the drama.

“I can’t believe some of the stories people create. Where do they come from and who are these ‘sources’? Hummmm,” Khloe tweeted on Tuesday night.

As soon as Khloe Kardashian tweeted her thoughts on all the latest rumors, her fans began to speak up. Many of them agreed with Khloe, saying that the amount of gossip was crazy. One fan even said that people creating the rumors were “horrible fiction writers,” to which Kardashian replied, “They aren’t even good stories.”

Other fans offered Kardashian love and support through all of the emotion she’s recently had to endure. However, others began to call out Khloe for staying with Tristan after he was caught cheating, especially when there were photos and video to prove his infidelity.

“You know what’s a good source, video footage,” one fan replied to the reality star. Another Twitter user compared Kardashian to Trump for calling out fake news.

While Khloe didn’t talk about what specific rumors she had been reading, there have seemingly been too many to keep up with. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one rumor that has been making its rounds online is that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are planning to elope due to the fact that her family does not support a marriage between Khloe and her cheating baby daddy. That rumor was later debunked by Gossip Cop.

Another shocking rumor that has been circulating is that Tristan Thompson’s mistress, Lani Blair, called Khloe Kardashian to apologize for the cheating scandal. Sources claim that Khloe hung up on her and that Lani called back to leave an apology on her voicemail. Others insist that Tristan is still cheating on the reality star.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian’s life is going to be very chaotic for the foreseeable future as she works things out with Tristan Thompson, eventually returns to L.A., and begins to emerge in public more and more. Meanwhile, fans are hoping she’ll address the drama head-on during the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.