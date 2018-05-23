‘True Blood’ Star Anna Paquin Stays Fit With Vegetarian Diet, CrossFit Workouts

The mom of twins posted an Instagram video of herself looking fierce while swinging a kettlebell.

Actress Anna Paquin, who starred on the hit HBO series True Blood from 2008 to 2014, stays in top shape with CrossFit workouts and a mostly vegetarian diet.

The mom of twins posted an Instagram video of herself swinging a kettlebell in her bedroom, where she told fans that she did the impromptu workout because she was battling body dysmorphia.

“I was having a massive body dysmorphia,” Paquin wrote in the caption. “So did the dorky filming myself working out thing so I could watch my body doing cool strong things and stop hating it for no rational reason.”

Battled Body-Image Issues For Years

Anna, a former child actor who won an Academy Award at age 11 for her role in the 1993 film The Piano, has struggled with body-image issues all her life living under the Hollywood microscope.

“People don’t have to tell you overtly that it’s better for you to be smaller,” Paquin told Self. “It’s one of those things that’s instilled in you, that it’d be really unfortunate for you to not fit the sample size.”

She added, “If you’re not in shape and you don’t look a certain way, you might not get the parts you want. If the character is written as hot and fit, of course you feel some pressure to make sure you look that way.”

When Anna Paquin was first hired to play Sookie Stackhouse in True Blood, fans of the hit book series (which the TV show was based on) criticized the casting decision. Sookie was written as a tall, busty, drop-dead-gorgeous blonde bombshell.

At 5-foot-5, Paquin was shorter than the book character she played, and not as blonde or as chesty. But Paquin quickly won fans over and earned raves for her acting skills and for making Sookie her own.

Paquin follows a mostly vegetarian diet and is an avid fan of CrossFit, a strength and conditioning program that combines cardio exercise, calisthenics, and weightlifting.

Anna’s Instagram page is littered with photos of the tasty, healthy meals she prepares, as well as snapshots of herself and her husband, fellow True Blood alum Stephen Moyer, doing CrossFit workouts.

“I’m really careful about what I eat, and I work out a lot,” Paquin said.

Unlike some actress who claim they’re naturally skinny and never diet, Anna admits she works hard to stay in shape.

“I eat a lot of vegetables,” Paquin said. “I don’t eat fast food ever. I don’t eat a lot of dessert. As I get older, I’m getting better about taking care of myself without depriving myself. It’s not a good way to live.”

