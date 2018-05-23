‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Shannon Beador Is ‘Amicable’ With Estranged Husband David, Reports ‘Radar’

Shannon Beador's messy divorce appears to have settled down.

Shannon Beador and her estranged husband, David Beador, are reportedly “on amicable terms” months after parting ways following a 17-year marriage.

According to a new report from Radar Online, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star and her former spouse have put their differences aside and chosen to civilly co-parent their three daughters, Sophie, 16, and Stella and Adeline, 13, with one another.

“They are putting their children first and are working on establishing a new set of boundaries that will help the both of them in the long run,” an insider told the outlet on May 22.

As the outlet explained, David never wanted to be in the spotlight and after splitting from Shannon last year, he’s been able to get back to living his life away from the prying eyes of the public. He’s also getting to spend more time with his three children, which has been great for the entire family.

As David enjoys his privacy, Shannon is in the midst of filming the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County after moving into a new home in Newport Beach, California, and has also found a new man named Alex. As Radar Online revealed earlier this week, Shannon has been dating Alex for the past several months and has already introduced him to her children.

Below is a photo of Shannon, Alex, Brett Michaels, and a couple of their friends at a Poison concert in Irvine, California, over the weekend.

According to Radar Online’s insider, Shannon Beador has been focusing on her three kids in the months since she and David split and is also continuing on with her weight loss goals. In addition, the longtime reality star and mother of three is working on a new line for QVC.

“She looks amazing, and is in a really good place right now,” the source said.

While it is unclear whether or not Shannon will expose her love life with Alex during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, it is certainly possible. After all, filming has been going on for the past few months, and she’s reportedly been dating him for the entire time.

Joining Shanon on the upcoming 13th season of the Bravo TV reality series are returning housewives Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, and a couple of other women, including Gina Kirschenheiter and Tatiana Beebe, who are also rumored to be filming. Following Season 12, Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin all parted ways with the network.

A premiere date for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 has not yet been revealed.