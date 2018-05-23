Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Hilarious Thing Blake Shelton Has To Do Now That She’s Won ‘The Voice’

Blake has a new job to do now that Kelly won 'The Voice' during her first season as a coach.

Kelly Clarkson is revealing the pretty hilarious thing her fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton now has to do for her after seeing her win The Voice on her first season as a coach. Kelly teased to Parade following the big finale on May 22 – where Brynn Cartelli was crowned winner of Season 14 – that the country superstar actually now has to refer to her under a new name.

Speaking to the outlet after Brynn won, Clarkson gave an update on the bet she made with Shelton earlier this season which means he now has to call her – in keeping with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent Royal Wedding on May 19 – “Queen Kelly.”

When asked if Blake had already referred to her under her new nickname after Brynn’s win, Clarkson responded, “Oh, girl, don’t think I am not waiting. I have not checked my phone, but I am going to hold him to it.”

The new winner of The Voice then joked that she wants Shelton to call her “Queen Kelly” for the whole of Season 15 after it was recently confirmed that the “Love So Soft” singer will be back in her red spinning chair for another round of shows later this year alongside Blake, Adam Levine, and returning coach Jennifer Hudson who will be replacing Alicia Keys.

“I think all next season,” Clarkson suggested but admitted that she doesn’t think Shelton will actually adopt her new name.

“I’m just kidding,” she said. “He ain’t even going to say it. He ain’t going to follow through.”

Kelly also joked while speaking to Parade backstage at the show that she was just happy to know that a female coach was going to The Voice win this year after she ended up going head to head with Alicia and her act Britton Buchanan.

“We were like, ‘We love Britton’ as obviously Alicia does, so does Brynn,” Kelly said of the runner-up. “We love Britton, but it was one of those things, ‘Regardless, a female is walking out of here a winner!'”

She then teased that it was really just both of their goals to make sure that Blake didn’t win the NBC talent search once again.

“It was really Alicia’s and my goal just to beat the cowboy [Blake Shelton], so success!” Kelly said of her true goal during the finale.

It was back in April that Clarkson first revealed the bet she made with Shelton, who she’s had a lot of fun banter with since she joined the popular NBC show.

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton with Reba McEntire. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

As Inquisitr reported at the time, Kelly admitted that she’d told the country superstar that if she manages to win the show on her first attempt that he would have to call her by her very regal name change.

“We made a bet. He has to call me Queen Kelly Clarkson,” the mom of two explained to Entertainment Tonight in April, adding that he would have to say, “Like, ‘Yes, queen. No, queen'” when he speaks to her.

Clarkson will be back as a coach on The Voice for Season 15, which is expected to debut on NBC this fall.