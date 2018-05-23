Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline Wants ‘Three-Fold Increase’ in $20,000 Monthly Support, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Kevin could potentially receive $720,000 a year in child support.

Britney Spears former husband Kevin Federline is reportedly looking to get his $20,000 a month child support payment from the singer increased three-fold. According to a new report by Us Weekly, Federline’s lawyer claimed that he believes the backup dancer should be getting three times more than the reported $20,000 Britney currently pays him each month, which could potentially put his income from the mother of two of his children at closer to $60,000 monthly or $720,000 a year.

Federline’s divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke to the site about his client’s desire to have his child support payments increased.

“We gave them ample time and opportunity to settle Kevin’s child support modification increase, and they came back with conditions that are not reasonable,” he told the site this week of Spears’ legal team. “It’s their position that they don’t have to turn over Britney’s financial information, including tax returns, which is required under the California family code. It’s not California celebrity code edition, she has to comply.”

Kaplan then added that Kevin’s legal team “are still open to try and settling this without judicial intervention.”

Daily Mail reports that legal papers obtained by The Blast show that Kevin – who was married to Britney for three years between 2004 and 2007 – currently makes around $3,000 a month himself which is likely from his gigs as a backing dancer and a DJ.

The documents state that the amount Kevin makes per month is less than one percent of the amount Britney makes from her multiple business ventures, including her perfume range, her former Las Vegas residency, music sales and much more.

Daily Mail reports that Federline claims in the documents that he needs an increase in child support because his and Spears two children, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden have gotten used to a luxury lifestyle while they’re with their mom that he can’t keep up with with his current income.

They outlet reports that the kids “enjoy perks including luxury vacations, private chefs and tutors, and ‘every video game system imaginable, iPads, laptops, and the best and abundance of clothing, technology and consumer goods.'”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

However, Kevin stated that he can’t afford to give his children the same luxuries as his ex-wife on his current budget and “cannot afford to take the minor children on vacation or purchase the consumer goods unendingly provided to the minor children by [Spears] while in her custodial care.”

Us Weekly also reported that the documents state that Federline would like to see the money he receives from Spears increased because he’s not as in demand to get jobs now as he was a decade ago when the child support amount was first set back in 2008.

Federline has six children in total. In addition to his two boys with Britney, he has 15-year-old Kori and 13-year-old Kaleb with Shar Jackson as well as Jordan and Peyton with his current wife Victoria Prince who he married in 2013.

The latest drama between Spears and Federline come shortly after the “Slumber Party” singer shared an adorable video with her two children as she showed the world how she keeps fit while heading outdoors with her two boys.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Britney shared a sweet video – which also showed off her amazing toned body including her strong legs and impressive abs – which featured the singer and her kids running around the garden together before then taking some time out from all the family exercise by painting in the outdoors.