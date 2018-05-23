Jennifer Aniston Has Not Confronted Selena Gomez Over Justin Theroux [Debunked]

Aniston and Gomez have not had a confrontation regarding Justin Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, but their marriage ended earlier this year. It was a bit of a shock to the entertainment world, but the couple seems to have moved on well from each other. Both celebrities seem to be living their best lives and do not seem depressed over the breakup.

Despite the two seemingly doing well, rumors have been circulating that there could be more drama than meets the eye. Some reports have surfaced that Aniston’s close friend, Selena Gomez, has been carrying on a relationship with Theroux even after he and Aniston were divorced.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Aniston had called Gomez up to confront her about her relationship with Theroux. Specifically, Aniston called Gomez to ask her if she has been dating her ex-husband. That report sent fans of both Aniston and Gomez into hysteria.

“She has been close to Selena for a few years and has taken her under her wing. But Jen has clearly been offended, which really affected Selena.”

Even though the report seems legitimate, Gossip Cop has come out to debunk that rumor. Aniston has not confronted Gomez about her alleged relationship with Theroux. The report has been proven to be “fake news.”

“Considering that the outlet doesn’t know the correct coast where the singer and actor were spotted, it’s hard to believe any of its claims. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Aniston, who confirms there’s no truth to the newspaper’s article. The actress never called Gomez and confronted her about hanging out with Theroux, nor would she have any reason to do so. As we’ve noted several times, Aniston’s estranged husband isn’t dating the singer.”

Rumors have been flying about Aniston since her breakup with Theroux. She has been linked with quite a few different men since becoming single again, including her other ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Immediately following her separation from Theroux, websites took the opportunity and began circulating reports that she was already talking to Pitt again.

All of that being said, it seems like Aniston is simply enjoying the single life once again. It may take some time for her to get back into the serious dating game. While we cannot give any information or a timeline about when she will begin dating again, we can share Gossip Cop’s report that she is not feuding with Gomez about Theroux.