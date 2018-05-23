Khloe Kardashian Is Not Planning To Elope With Tristan Thompson [Debunked]

Khloe is not planning to secretly elope with Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been the talk of the entertainment world over the last month or two. Obviously, they were happy to welcome their first child together, True Thompson, to the world. Unfortunately, that bit of news is not what the couple has been in the news for the most recently.

Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian on multiple occasions while he was on the road playing in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was caught in video footage kissing women and even took one of them into his hotel. Those two things were enough for most of Khloe’s fans to expect her to end up dumping him.

Despite the cheating scandal, Kardashian has stayed by Thompson’s side. She has seemingly moved past the couple’s issues and forgiven Thompson for his mistakes.

A recent report from Radar Online even went so far as to say that Kardashian and Thompson were planning to secretly elope in the near future. That report spread like wildfire, but it appears that the publication may have started a false rumor. It wouldn’t be the first time that a Kardashian was mentioned in “fake news.”

Gossip Cop, the web’s leading entertainment news police website, decided to debunk the rumor that the couple was going to elope. Those fans of Kardashian who are expecting a wedding in the near future can go ahead and call off the party. They also called out the original source for past incorrect reports about the Kardashian family.

“As these instances, and many more in our archives, show, the publication regularly purports to have insight on the Kardashian family, but the passage of time and reliable reporting from trustworthy media sources often proven its stories are inaccurate. Kardashian and Thompson could end up marrying one day, as People has noted, but the site is wrong about there already being plans for an elopement in the near future.”

It certainly seemed a bit strange that the couple would rush into marriage so quickly. After just giving birth to their first child and their relationship being strained so much, marriage simply seemed like a bad move.

No one knows what the future holds for Kardashian and Thompson. Perhaps marriage is in the cards for them, but not right now. Eloping also doesn’t seem like the kind of flashy wedding that the Kardashian family prefers.

All of that being said, this report is untrue and should be ignored by Khloe and Tristan’s fans moving forward.