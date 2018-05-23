‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thurs. May 24: Logan Sisters Dress Hope, Taylor & Steffy Play Blame Game

Brooke, Donna, and Katie help Hope into her gown on her wedding day.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 24 tease that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) wedding preparations are in full swing. The couple is set to tie the knot and family and friends are gathering in Los Angeles to attend their big day. The event will start on Friday, May 24 and according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Soap Central, the wedding will be “unforgettable.” “Lope” fans are in for a treat as the two finally make it down the aisle to pledge their vows.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) has flown into town to attend the wedding. She has come to support her sister and niece for this momentous occasion. Hope has chosen to make some alterations to Brooke’s (Annika Noelle) wedding gown and her mother murmured that it looked “prettier on you than it did on me,” according to Soap Central recaps. According to the B&B promo trailer, the sisters are beaming with pride as they hug the bride-to-be before the wedding. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 24 state that Donna, Brooke, and Katie will help Hope as she gets dressed for her big day. They may even offer her some womanly advice as she gets ready to spend the rest of her life with the groom.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is devastated that Liam is marrying Hope. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, Steffy and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) will play the blame game. Steffy, like her father, blames Bill (Don Diamont) for the wedding taking place. She also suspects that Dollar Bill is behind the lies that have been fed to Liam. Earlier this week, at the doctor’s appointment, Steffy was screaming at Liam that there is nothing going on between her and his father. She reckons that Bill could at the very least have clarified this point with his son.

Steffy shares with Liam the name she has chosen for their unborn daughter. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/MwMCRmdIX1 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/HEd8sBj4B5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 22, 2018

Taylor does not share the same opinion. She firmly believes that Brooke is rushing the wedding. B&B fans will remember how she confronted her on this very issue. In fact, they are both correct. Bill could halt the ceremony by telling Liam the truth, but this does not serve his agenda. Added to this, Brooke is rushing the event by giving Hope her own wedding dress, letting them use the Logan estate as a venue, and hiring a wedding planner. She even told the planner that the ceremony needs to take place as quickly as possible since there are powers who don’t want to see the couple married.

The “Lope” wedding will be filled with May sweeps drama. Tune in to watch this glamorous episode of Bold and the Beautiful on CBS. Don’t forget that you can always check the spoilers and the recaps right here.