NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns Tried To Trade For QB Nick Foles

Cleveland was hoping to acquire Nick Foles from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Nick Foles became a Philadelphia hero last season after leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Saints following the torn ACL suffered by starting quarterback Carson Wentz. It was an amazing run by the Eagles and they certainly could not have done it without Foles.

Heading into the offseason, there were rumors that the Eagles would consider trading Foles. Those rumors picked up in a big way ahead of the draft, but Philadelphia chose to keep their star backup around. That wasn’t because teams were not aggressively trying to acquire the quarterback.

According to a new report from NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns tried to acquire Foles from the Eagles but were unable to reach a deal. They ended up trading for Tyrod Taylor and drafting Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick.

The report states that while the rumors have died down surrounding Foles, the Eagles could still end up moving him ahead of the NFL trade deadline. At that point, plenty of teams will have had time to assess their quarterback situation and injuries could also play a factor in potential trade talks.

In the seven games that Foles played during the regular season, he ended up completing 56.4 percent of his passes for 537 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He took his game to a new level in the playoffs, completing 72.6 percent of his passes for 971 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception.

Those numbers are impressive for any quarterback in three postseason games, but especially for a backup who came in due to a tough injury to the starter.

Eagles declined a trade that would have sent Nick Foles to Browns for No. 35 pick earlier this offseason, @MikeSilver reports https://t.co/muxFoSEH9x pic.twitter.com/YISmJbeFfv — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 22, 2018

At 29 years of age, Foles is still going to be a quarterback of interest on the trade market. He is in his prime and his trade value is at an all-time high because of his performance last season. Philadelphia might choose to keep him around just in case Wentz goes down, but they could fetch a decent price for him in a trade.

It will be interesting to see what the Eagles end up doing with Foles this season. His name will continue surfacing in rumors, especially if another starter goes down. There were quite a few injuries to quarterbacks last season and Foles will be one of the first options for those teams.

Expect to see Wentz come back strong in 2018 and help make the Eagles more open to trading Foles. Cleveland would have been an intriguing landing spot for Foles, but he is likely better off staying in Philadelphia for the time being.