Judge Orders 30-Year-Old New York Man To Move Out Of Parents’ House After They Evict Him

Is the ruling or the whole situation outrageous?

On Tuesday, a judge in upstate New York ordered a 30-year-old man to move out of his parents’ house.

According to an NBC Los Angeles report, Mark and Christina Rotondo ended up having to sue their son Michael Rotondo to get him to move out of their Camillus, New York split-level ranch house. After multiple attempts to legally evict him from their property, they took the matter to court and left it up to the judge.

According to People, after losing his job eight years ago, Michael moved back home where he’s lived rent-free ever since. They sent him five letters in which they offered him help and even cash to get set up in a new place. Unfortunately, he ignored every attempt they made to evict him.

One notice read, “After a discussion with your Mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision.”

However, Michael refused to comply with their wishes, so the Rotondos sent their son another notice, and they told him he had to leave by March 15 explaining that he’d been allowed to stay at their home as a guest, and now he had to go. Because he did not have a lease or other agreement, then he had no right to continue living at his parents’ residence without their consent.

They even offered to supply their son with advice on securing employment and $1,100 to set up a residence somewhere else, which sounds like a generous offer. Instead of taking them up on the offer of help, he ignored their notices and continued living rent free without completing any chores around the household or contributing.

New York State law protects family members, which is why the parents had to file suit for an ejectment proceeding to force their son to leave. For his part, Michael argued that the law gave him an additional six months before he had to leave.

However, State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood felt Michael gave an outrageous argument against his eviction. Because of that, he ordered Michael to leave the house. Despite the ruling, Michael, who served as his own legal counsel, pledged to appeal the verdict.

After the ruling, Michael told reporters that the situation with his parents is awkward and that he occupies a room but doesn’t speak with his parents. If he’s forced to move, he doesn’t have plans for where he’ll go at this point.