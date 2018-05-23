Ashley Iaconetti And Jared Haibon Are Dating & ‘Bachelor’ Fans Are Here For This

Ashley Iaconetti may have found her happily ever after with Jared Haibon. She has been after him since 2015 when the two met on Bachelor in Paradise. Iaconetti was all in when it came to Haibon, but after leading her on for days, he decided he wasn’t interested in pursuing things further.

Things were awkward for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon for quite a while. After she had her heart broken and became known for her ugly crying, it appeared that she had given up on a chance with the man she couldn’t forget. According to People, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are currently dating and in love. It was a slow process for the new couple, but after three years, they are right where Bachelor fans knew they would be.

Their love story was told through Ashley Iaconetti’s show. The Story of Us features the couple talking about how they ended up dating after three years of back and forth. Jared Haibon talked about how he had a connection with Iaconetti from the beginning. Being stubborn was his downfall, and after pushing her away for so long, he finally gave into what his heart was telling him from the beginning.

I love my boyfriend. ???? A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on May 22, 2018 at 6:44pm PDT

Ironically, both Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon filmed Bachelor franchise shows last year. He went on to do the Australian version of the show while she took part in the Winter Games spin-off. Iaconetti met someone while on the show and continued to date him after filming ended. This relationship was exactly what Haibon needed to see in order to get his head and heart on the same page. Ashley was dating Kevin Wendt when Jared confessed how he really felt about her, and despite wanting to hear it for years, she continued to date the man she had been seeing for a few months.

While their official timeline for dating has not been revealed, Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt split back in March. After that, Jared Haibon went all in trying to win her over. Their story is one many Bachelor fans have been watching develop over the course of three years. Speculation is that the two will eventually move to marriage, especially given they know each other incredibly well already.

Bachelor fans are here for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon dating all the way. There is hope things go well for the couple moving forward, especially after watching them dance around their feelings for so long.