Duchess Meghan Puts Arm On Harry’s Back In Protective Move, Promotes Mom Theory

Just days after tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in London, Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have re-emerged in the public eye to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance after the Royal Wedding today. The newlyweds came together with other members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace. While Prince Charles’ birthday is actually in November, they decided to postpone the festivities until May as they had hoped for better weather to celebrate outside.

Photographs from the Daily Mail show Meghan and Harry walking up a set of stairs to enter the party. In the pictures, Meghan can be seen rubbing Prince Harry’s back and placing a protective hand on him as they walk together side by side. For much of his life, many thought that Prince Harry would marry someone motherly after having lost his own mother at such a young age. Twitter users have even weighed in on the subject, comparing Markle’s love to that of the late Prince Diana.

“#MeghanMarkle seemed so motherly towards #PrinceHarry. This must be the reason why he has chose her to be his mother-figured wife-to-be.”

“I just watched the inteview of #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle, she is so motherly…. That must be the reason,” another fan suggested when seeing the couple’s first interview together.

This was also Markle’s first public appearance as “Her Royal Highness” and she certainly dressed to impress for the happy occasion. The Daily Mail reports that Meghan’s dress was by the designer Goat while her hat was by designer Philip Treacy. Kensington Royal also posted a few photos of the event on their Instagram page and users could not get over how beautiful the former Suits actress looked at the event.

“Beautiful! I love them so much,” one fan said.

“I love this couple!!!! They are so natural! So cute!!!! I love her looks,” another fan gushed.

Another photo posted to the Instagram account shows Meghan alongside Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. In the picture, the three all have big grins on their faces and appear to be having a marvelous time at the birthday party. This particular photo gained a ton of attention with over 296,000 likes as well as 1,200 plus comments.

In her first day of official Royal duties, Markle seemed to knock it out of the park and looked incredibly comfortable in front of the camera and interacting with Prince Harry’s family at the event.

Meghan and Prince Harry are rumored to be traveling to Ireland in June or July to celebrate their honeymoon.