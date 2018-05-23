LaVar Ball Makes Bold Prediction About LeBron James

Ball sees his sons blowing past LeBron's net worth within a couple of years and reaching billionaire status while they're still playing.

LaVar Ball is known for making statements that draw attention, and he did it again this week when he looked into the future and the earning potential of his sons – Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball. While attending the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He was there to watch LiAngelo who’s hoping to be drafted this year. While there, LaVar was filmed by Hoop Journey when talking to the combine staff and discussing how he saw his sons’ fortunes playing out.

LaVar knew the net worth of NBA legend LeBron James – $400,000,000. LeBron has been playing pro basketball for 15 years. Ball thinks his sons will blow past that, and in just a couple of years. He sees it happening with sales of their Big Baller Brand shoes. His calculations went like this. LaMelo’s shoes have a $400 price tag. Lonzo’s sell for $500. For the Win quotes Ball as saying, “If they sell a million shoes within a year or two, I’m giving them all the money,” and he calculated that would bring in between $400 million and $500 million, which would quickly make them the first pro basketball players to reach the billion-dollar mark while they’re still playing. He’s confident they will sell a million pair of shoes in a year or two because of their popularity in China.

Melo's debut game in the JBA League will be with Team Los Angeles on June 21st @ Citizens Bank Arena. Tickets go on sale soon! #MB1 #jba pic.twitter.com/iqa9NsWx9W — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) May 4, 2018

There’s only one problem with LaVar’s calculation. 100 percent of the money from shoe sales doesn’t go to his sons. There are lots of overhead costs that have to be paid. And a million pair of $400 and $500 shoes may be a push. Ball is known for comments that some find outrageous. He believes in speaking your dreams into reality.

This isn’t the first time Ball has talked about reaching billionaire status. Back in February, he said he was going to start a water brand that would make him and his sons billionaires. He said he was going to import the water from Lithuania and price it similar to Perrier and San Pelligrino. It would bear the Big Baller Brand label. BBB and LaVar tweeted links to a story about the plan. In that story is a link to a Lithuanian website called 15min which says that the mineral company LaVar wants to work with sponsors the team his sons play for and that they are “not yet in a hurry to praise plans for the Atlantic. Says that it’s too early.”

Whether shoes, water, or something else, LaVar Ball obviously has his eye on blowing past LeBron James and reaching that billion dollar mark.