Disney Officially Announces More Details On Opening Of Both Versions Of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

It may not be exact, but Disney has finally given fans a something a little more concrete to look forward to.

Back in the summer of 2015, Disney CEO Bob Iger officially announced that a Star Wars Land was going to be built at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. At last year’s D23 Expo, it was revealed that the new land would be called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and both would open sometime in 2019, but that was all that anyone got. Now, Disney has finally, and randomly, announced the opening seasons for the land on both coasts and time can’t go by fast enough.

Each coast is having the 14-acre expansion built with two brand new attractions and an immersive land unlike any that Disney guests have seen before. Other than “2019,” Disney had only said that Disneyland’s version of Galaxy’s Edge would open before that in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

On Tuesday evening, the Disney Parks Blog officially announced the opening seasons for both versions of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and without a whole lot of fanfare. It was kind of out of nowhere and unexpected, but fans could not be happier about knowing something a bit more exact for the land that will place you deep into the saga.

First up, Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland park in the summer of 2019, and it will be followed by the version at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in late fall of 2019.

Danny Cox

Details about the new land are coming out bit by bit and it’s really difficult for hardcore Star Wars fans to contain their excitement. The image above was a full-size model of Galaxy’s Edge which was on display for the first-time ever at least year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim.

The land will have two brand new attractions which Disney has said will blow you away. One will put you on a Star Destroyer for a battle between the Resistance and the First Order. The other will allow guests to actually pilot the Millennium Falcon and act as if they are some of the bravest heroes in the galaxy.

Along with the announcement of the opening seasons for the lands on both coasts, a new sneak peek teaser was also released. It’s quite short but it begins with a familiar line and then, a doorway opens up to unveil one of the most incredible sights ever, but it is only the beginning.

Disney is no fool and they know better than to give out all of their information at one time. They are going to give out a little bit of info at a time to help build up even more excitement for the land that already has tons of it. Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be the places to be in 2019 when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens and now, you can kind of plan your trip and have your blasters packed since you know the seasons.