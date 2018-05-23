Minnesota Timberwolves Taking Calls For Karl-Anthony Towns

Despite recent reports that Karl-Anthony Towns is nor on the trade block, thw Minnesota Timberwolves are taking calls for him.

If Karl-Anthony Towns gets traded this offseason, it will signal that the Minnesota Timberwolves are changing their course a bit. There are conflicting reports circulating about Karl-Anthony Towns’ availability. Things will be interesting leading up to the NBA draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are not actively shopping Karl-Anthony Towns, according to an NBC Sports.

Karl-Anthony Towns will enter his fourth NBA season without his usual strength and conditioning coach Vince Legarza. It was revealed that Towns and Legarza had a positive relationship. Once the Minnesota Timberwolves fired Legarza, their problems with Towns began.

Despite the citing that the Timberwolves are not looking to trade Karl-Anthony Towns, the report suggests that they are indeed taking calls for the upset center (courtesy of Bleacher Report).

Rival general managers have already placed calls about Towns. One of the revealed inquiries was the Los Angeles Clippers offering Blake Griffin. Any discussions regarding Karl-Anthony Towns for Blake Griffin were doused before it gained any traction. Consequently, the Clippers shipped Blake Griffin in a trade to the Detroit Pistons.

There have been other phone calls the Minnesota Timberwolves took regarding a trade, although there had to be nothing serious. Now the news of Karl-Anthony Towns being upset with the Timberwolves’ front office, those calls will only increase.

Report: Teams trying to trade for Karl-Anthony Towns amid his perceived disconnect with Timberwolves https://t.co/yeoce0McLJ pic.twitter.com/glpKyCwGiC — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 22, 2018

The Minnesota Timberwolves will get used to saying no to teams trying to pry Karl-Anthony Towns away from them. Towns has the ability to be an annual member of the All-NBA team if he puts it all together.

Karl-Anthony Towns is only missing two elements to his game — the willingness to demand the basketball in clutch moments and more playoff experience. The former will come in time, while playoff experience takes place the more Towns wins basketball games.

Because Karl-Anthony Towns is on the cusp, there are going to be several NBA teams after him. A handful of them will make trade proposals that are certain to pique the Timberwolves’ interest.

One team may not be a usual suspect when it comes to producing the most recent blockbuster trades. However, the Phoenix Suns could make a serious run at Towns.

Bickley thinks the Suns should "definitely" consider trading the No. 1 pick for Karl-Anthony Towns.https://t.co/3a4X3vR88q — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 21, 2018

Armed with the No. 1 pick and some good young talent, the Phoenix Suns are in a prime position. To consider trading Karl-Anthony Towns, it would help if the Minnesota Timberwolves had a chance to get a frontcourt player in return.

An offer from the Suns regarding the No. 1 pick assures the Timberwolves a shot at Arizona’s Deandre Ayton. The Suns would also have to include one of their guards and a veteran frontcourt player to get a trade done.

If the Suns look into acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns, they could be the favorites to land him if the Timberwolves trade him.

As of now, everyone is playing general manager at this point. The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to trade Karl-Anthony Towns for the sake of getting rid of him. However, the Timberwolves are entertaining the thought of life without one of their stars.