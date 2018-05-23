Ariana Grande And ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Take Their Relationship To The Next Level With Matching Tattoos

Things seem to be moving very fast for this new couple.

Singer Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live actor/comedian Pete Davidson seem to have taken their burgeoning relationship to the next level by making a serious commitment to one another; they appear to have gotten matching tattoos.

E! News reported that the singer, who recently split from rapper Mac Miller, has rebounded into a new relationship with the SNL cast member.

E! reported that the twosome was dating “casually” and enjoying each other’s company.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed that the twosome seemed to have the same ink on their fingers; a tiny cloud. Fans of the comedian noticed on Pete’s recent Instagram post of May 18 that he had a tiny cloud tattoo on his left hand, added to the many other tats he already sports.

It just so happened to look like a tiny new tattoo that Ariana showed off on her Instagram on May 13.

After fans lost their mind over the idea that the two made that type of commitment to each other so quickly for several hours, E! debunked the rumors by pointing out that Ariana has a Venus symbol etched on her middle finger.

Ariana used this same emoji during a May 14 Instagram post during a visit to New York City, which is where Staten Island, New York native Pete resides.

“It just started and is casual,” a source said of the couple’s relationship to E!

Pete reportedly flew to Las Vegas to support Ariana during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

“After Ariana’s performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her,” stated a report by People Magazine. “They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten.”

The duo has known each other since March 2016, when Ariana appeared as a host and musical guest on SNL.

Pete appeared during Ariana’s opening monologue, in which she joked about wanting to have a “real adult scandal.”

Ariana recently ended a longterm relationship with Mac Miller on May 10, confirming her split on social media. Pete, who recently told Howard Stern that he was “in love” and in a long-term relationship, recently ended his two-year union with comedian Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David.

still trash A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on May 17, 2018 at 11:18am PDT

“Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn’t a good relationship for her,” a source revealed to E!. “She is in a very good place and very happy now.”

The pop star said this about her ex-lover in an Instagram post confirming their breakup.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick. Respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC. Ariana Grande is finishing up her new album titled Sweetener.