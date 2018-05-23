‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Billy Flynn Announces He’s Staying On As Chad, But What About Abigail?

Days of our Lives fans were thrilled on Tuesday when actor Billy Flynn, who plays the character of Chad DiMera on the soap opera, announced that he was staying on the show after months of rumors that he would be exiting.

According to a May 22 report by Soap Opera News, Billy Flynn is officially staying on Days of our Lives. Flynn made the announcement via his Twitter account on Tuesday evening, and fans immediately began to celebrate the huge news.

The report reveals that Billy Flynn’s contract expired in April 2018, and many Days of our Lives fans were worried that the actor would not sign on for a new deal. Flynn joined the cast of the soap back in 2014 when he took over the role of Chad DiMera from Casey Deidrick. Billy earned a Daytime Emmy award nomination in 2017 in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series.

While Days of our Lives viewers are thrilled to know that Billy Flynn’s Chad DiMera is returning to more drama, they are a bit worried about his on-screen wife, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera. The role of Abby is currently being played by Marci Miller. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miller decided not to renew her contract and will not be returning to the soap opera. NBC has announced that actress Kate Mansi, who previously played the character, will be returning to reprise the role. However, it doesn’t seem permanent, and now fans are wondering what will become of Abby.

Days of our Lives could decide to recast the character again. However, recasts can often upset viewers. If the soap opera decides to have Abigail leave town it would likely anger fans. The third option would be to kill off the character, which would cause outrage in many viewers, and make it difficult to bring her back in the future. Abigail has become a huge character and the relationship between Chad and Abby has reached super couple status. If the soap were to split them up it would be shocking.

It looks like fans will have to wait to see how the storyline plays out in order to find out what will happen with Chad and Abigail in the future. The couple has one child together, a son named Thomas, and his future will certainly be impacted by whatever the soap opera decides to do with the character of Abigail.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for time.