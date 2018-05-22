Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Can’t Work Things Out Despite Second Try

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have had a rocky relationship from the beginning. The two began dating last July and found themselves pregnant almost immediately. Back in April, Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed a little girl. They ended their relationship shortly after Ariana Sky was born, but decided to give it another shot not too long ago. According to Us Weekly, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have split again.

The two dated throughout the entire time Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filming. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was not behaving like a man who would be welcoming a baby with a woman he wanted to be with. In fact, he brought a girl home from the bar and may have cheated on Jen Harley. All of this aired on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

At the end of April, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley created a huge scene on social media. He accused her of cheating on him and she accused him of doing drugs and getting physical with her. Both denied the accusations the two hurled at one another, but the damage had already been done. Ortiz-Magro and Harley decided to split but attempt to raise their daughter together. They stayed apart for roughly two weeks before they considered reconciling.

It has only been a few days since Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley decided to give their relationship a second shot. They are raising a little girl together, something they both feel is important to focus on. Ariana Sky is their whole world and giving her two parents was important to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and his ex-girlfriend. There were skeptics when it was announced that Ortiz-Magro and Harley were going to try again.

Now that the two have called it quits again, the next steps are crucial for co-parenting. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro travels a lot for promotional tours for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and appearances. He explained that Jen Harley was okay with that, but now, there is a baby involved. Both parties seem to want to have an amicable relationship for their daughter’s sake if nothing else.

In the days moving forward, it wouldn’t be shocking to learn Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have reconciled again. The source told Us Weekly that the couple has split for now, but in a few days, that could change. There are a lot of ups and downs with a new baby added to a relationship, especially when the two people haven’t been together consistently. As long as they co-parent Ariana Sky together, and leave the social media drama alone, things may work out for Ronnie and Jen.