‘Bachelorette’ Star Ali Fedotowsky & Kevin Manno Welcome Baby Boy

Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno welcomed their second child on Thursday morning, just after midnight, according to her Instagram post. The newest addition to their family weighed in at 8 lbs., 11 oz. and 21.5 inches long.

Ali shared an adorable photo of her newborn bundle of joy on Instagram, sharing in the pic’s caption that the couple was “so grateful and bursting with love!” Fedotowsky didn’t share the name of her little boy just yet. She resides in Los Angeles with her husband Kevin, her daughter Molly and her dog Owen.

Ali Fedotowsky is best known as the Season Six Bachelorette. In 2010, Ali famously became engaged to Roberto Martinez in the show’s season finale. Their reality-TV romance wasn’t meant to be, however, and they split in November 2011.

Enter radio and TV host Kevin Manno and the two began dating in 2015. The two announced their engagement in September 2015. Their first child, daughter Molly Sullivan, was born July 6, 2016. Fedotowsky and Manno married on March 3, 2017. In November 2017, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child in May 2018.

The former Bachelorette star, who announced in November that she is expecting a second child with her husband Kevin Manno, revealed Wednesday on both her blog and social media that she is pregnant with a son, who is due in May.