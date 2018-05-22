Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Man Outside Nightclub

The purported incident took place one month ago, resulting in the victim suffering from facial fractures and broken ribs, among other injuries.

Former NBA forward/center Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested Friday for felony assault with intent to cause great bodily injury, one month after reports suggested he was involved in a violent altercation outside a West Hollywood nightclub.

According to TMZ Sports, the incident in question started in April, when Davis, who had last played in the NBA three years ago, nearly hit a man with his car. When the ex-Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers reserve was confronted by the man, he allegedly reacted by picking him up and throwing him onto the concrete. This resulted in the victim reportedly being hospitalized for injuries that included broken ribs, facial fractures, and a broken tooth, and spending one day hooked up to a ventilator.

TMZ Sports noted that Davis, together with his attorney and a bail bondsman, surrendered on Friday, then was released on $50,000 bail. Neither Davis nor his legal representation has commented on the allegations as of this writing.

Glen “Big Baby” Davis’ arrest comes one month after TMZ first broke the story of the incident, which initially led to him being named a “person of interest,” with witnesses later informing police that the 32-year-old ex-NBA player looked like the aggressor in the attack. This also marks the second time this year that Davis has been in legal trouble, as he was also arrested in February after being allegedly found with 126 grams of marijuana and $92,164 in cash in an Aberdeen, Maryland hotel room.

According to Baltimore ABC affiliate WMAR, the marijuana arrest happened when the owner of a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen smelled pot smoke coming from Davis’ room, then alerted authorities after a voice from inside the room told the owner to “f*** off.” The Big Lead added that Davis was indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution and was scheduled to face those charges last month in a Maryland court.

A second-round pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Glen Davis got his “Big Baby” nickname for his burly, 6-foot-9 frame that often carried about 300 pounds of weight. He played eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds and shooting close to 45 percent from the field, according to his Basketball Reference player page. While he mostly came off the bench during his time in the pros, the former LSU big man started all but one of the 34 games he played in and averaged 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in an injury-shortened 2012-13 season for the Orlando Magic.