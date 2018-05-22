Nick Jonas Comments On Jenna Dewan’s Instagram Pic & The Dating Rumors Have Begun

Does Nick Jonas have eyes for Channing Tatum's ex?

One simple comment on Jenna Dewan’s Instagram account has sent fans into a frenzy.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, it was speculated that Nick Jonas commented on Dewan’s latest Instagram photo from the Billboard Music Awards. But the speculation was put to rest today with Cosmopolitan Magazine confirming that Nick did indeed comment on Tatum’s latest photo.

The picture in question shows Jenna posing a short black studded dress in her Vegas hotel room. The actress is sporting a shorter bob haircut in the photo as she strikes a pose for the camera prior to attending the awards show.

“Billboard Awards- ’twas such a fun night!!! Thank you for having me! #bbmas,” she wrote.

And Nick Jonas shared in Jenna’s sentiments of the evening by commenting on her post saying “Twas, Twasn’t it.” The Comments By Celebs Instagram page shared a screenshot of Nick’s seemingly flirty comment for the world to see. Fans even caught wind of Jonas’ comment on the picture and even gave it 1,098 likes with many calling Nick a “flirt.” Stylist Brad Goreski also noticed Nick’s comment on Jenna’s picture, saying “Omg! Nick Jonas commented!” It does not appear that Dewan herself replied to Jonas’ comment but perhaps she has not yet seen Nick’s post.

Many of her fans took to the Instagram photo to comment on how good Dewan looks following her split from husband Channing Tatum. In all, her photo gained 291,000 plus likes as well as 1,500 plus comments.

“You’re a beautiful woman mama! Much love.”

“You look awesome! Love the cut,” another fan gushed.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on May 21, 2018 at 1:23am PDT

Jonas shared a photo of himself prior to going to the Billboard Music Awards. In the image, Nick is hanging outside on a balcony of what appears to be a hotel. He told fans that he was gearing up for the awards show. Like Dewan’s, his photo also gained a ton of attention with over 1.1 million likes and 7,000 plus comments. Many of the singer’s female fans were quick to comment on the post, simply using a fire emoji.

And while Jonas may only be 25-years-old and Dewan is 37-years-old, Jonas has made it known in the past that he sort of has a thing for older women. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live, the singer dished on his love for cougars after a viewer called and asked what’s the oldest woman he would date.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 20, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

Jonas confessed that at the time, the oldest woman that he had taken out on a date was about 35-years-old. The former Jonas Brothers member also said that he said he likes older women because they know what they want. In 2011, E! Online reports that an 18-year-old Jonas dated 26-year-old Delta Goodrem, who was eight years his senior. Earlier this year, it was also rumored that Jonas and 34-year-0ld Westworld star, Angela Sarafyan, also had a thing according to Hollywood Life.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of Nick’s flirty comment on Jenna’s picture.