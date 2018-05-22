Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Planning To Stay In Cleveland For Another Month Before Heading Back To L.A.

Khloe Kardashian has yet to return to L.A. since giving birth to her daughter, True, in Cleveland last month. However, it seems that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star does have a plan about where she’ll spend her summer.

According to a May 22 report by Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian is planning to stay in Cleveland for the next month or so. This time will be spent with baby True and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have “any immediate plans” to return to L.A., and that she will spend at least another month in Cleveland before deciding whether or not she’ll return home to California to see her friends and family members, including her grandmother, MJ, who has yet to meet baby True in person.

An insider claims that Khloe Kardashian likes the life she has built for herself in Cleveland, calling it “nice” and “quiet.” The source claims that Khloe likes being away from the hustle and bustle of L.A. and has been enjoying life without distractions in the weeks since her daughter was born.

“She’s built a nice, quiet life for herself in Cleveland, which is exactly what she wants right now. She’s really enjoying this quality time with her daughter and Tristan — without all the distractions that come with being in L.A. surrounded by so many other people. She’s doing really well and, of course, is very hands-on with True.”

The source goes on to say that although Khloe Kardashian is used to the excitement of L.A., she is not bored at all in Cleveland. In fact, she has become super focused on being a first time mom and getting back into her workout routine for the first time since giving birth.

In addition, Khloe and Tristan are still reportedly “going strong” after a cheating scandal rocked the new parents. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian when photos and video of Tristan kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian struggled with her decision to give Tristan Thompson a second chance after the cheating scandal erupted. However, once she saw the NBA star with their daughter, she decided to give him one more shot. The pair is now back together and working through their issues in Cleveland, Ohio.