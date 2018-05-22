Dorit Kemsley Shows Off Bathing Suit Line, Beverly Beach By Dorit, On Instagram Page

Dorit Kemsley can now officially add fashion designer to her resume.

As fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know, the mother of two has been busy this past season with her newest venture, a swimwear line. And now that the line is finally live on her website, Kemsley has taken to her Instagram account over the past few days to share her collection with fans.

Two days ago, Dorit shared a photo of a black and white bikini that crisscrosses in the front. In the caption of the photo, Kemsley calls the Kyle bathing suit the “best-selling” suit in her line. She also tells fans to act fast if they’re looking to purchase one because they probably won’t last for long.

In a post from yesterday, Dorit shares another photo of a yellow bathing suit from her collection, calling it the Mollie swimsuit in the color sunshine. This particular bikini set has ties on the sides of the swimsuit bottom and ties on the shoulders of the swimsuit top as well. Another post from yesterday shows the same swimsuit, but this time in a light blue color called Jade.

“Our third and final EARLY summer color!! Hello JADE!!! I’m obsessed with our stunning new early summer tan popping hues! Get them now just in time for Memorial Day Weekend,” the reality star captioned the photo.

A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on May 21, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

Fans who follow her page seem to enjoy her bikini line as many have taken to Dorit’s page to comment on the photos from her collection. Many fans applauded Dorit for starting something of her own while others confessed that they can’t wait to buy pieces from the collection.

“Dorit my love you are killing it! Ordering this now!!! New fav.”

“That’s beautiful! Love the style and color!” another fan wrote.

Beverly Beach by Dorit already has amassed over 30,000 followers on their Instagram page since the account was created in October. Bathing suits on the website range in price from $54 to $68 per piece. One piece suits from the collection will set customers back somewhere between $88 to $124.

In addition to just swimsuits, Kemsley features a number of other items on her website including baseball caps, floppy hats, necklaces, anklets, beach bags, backpacks, and even beach clutches. The website also offers free shipping on all orders over $125.

Fans who already follow Kemsley on her Instagram account know that the RHOBH star posts on the page frequently, with many photos of herself with her Beverly Hills castmates and countless other photos of her children and her husband. If you’d like to join her 439,000 plus followers, you can follow Dorit’s Instagram account here.