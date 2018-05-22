Watch Houston Rockets Vs. Golden State Warriors Game 4 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Houston faces must-win game on the road against the defending NBA champions, who look to take a dominant 3-1 series lead in Western Conference final.

The defending NBA champion, the Golden State Warriors, can take a commanding lead in their Western Conference finals series against the Houston Rockets — who face a must-win situation in Game 4 on Tuesday as the game will live stream from Oracle Arena with the top-seeded Rockets looking at a 3-1 deficit against the champions, who would then need to win only their one remaining home game to book their fourth straight ticket to the NBA Finals.

Golden State immediately neutralized Houston’s home court advantage in the series, winning the opener at Toyota Center by a decisive 13 points behind a 37-point outburst from Kevin Durant.

After losing the second game in Houston, the series shifted to Oakland, California, where in Game 3 on Sunday it was Stephen Curry whose offensive explosion paced the Warriors to a 126-85 blowout, as Curry dropped 35 points on the visitors.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Game 4 between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff time is set for 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, May 22 — 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

If history is any guide, the Warriors can mail this one in. Golden State comes in on a 16-game home winning streak in playoff games, the longest home winning streak in NBA playoff history. The Rockets, on the other hand, have never won a playoff road game against Golden State in seven attempts.

Stephen Curry led the way with 35 points in a Game Three blowout win for the Warriors. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Las Vegas oddsmakers have tipped the Warriors as nine-point favorites in Game 4, and now see the Rockets as 7-1 underdogs when it comes to winning the Western Conference Finals series and advancing to the NBA Finals.

In the history of the NBA, only 11 teams have ever rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win a seven-game playoff series. But the Warriors were the victim of the most recent such comeback when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat them in the 2016 NBA Finals after falling behind 3-1. But again, history would seem to indicate that Game 4 on Tuesday is one that the Rockets must somehow find a way to win to have any hope of returning to the Finals for the first time since 1995.

One potential problem for Golden State could crop up in the form of a knee injury to small forward Andre Iguodala, whose status for Game 4 was listed as “questionable” a few hours before the game on Tuesday.

Watch a preview of the Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4 featuring NBA Hall of Famer and former Warriors great Rick Barry — who also played two seasons for the Rockets — in the video below.

