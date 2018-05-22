‘RHOA’ Nene Leakes Announces That Husband Gregg Has Been Hospitalized For 15 Days

She denies that he is suffering from food poisoning or a heart condition as rumored.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes announced on Instagram on Monday that her husband, 63-year-old Gregg Leakes, has been hospitalized for the last 15 days. She has canceled two scheduled stand-up comedy performances so she can be with him. Leakes said that her husband has encouraged her to go on and do the shows but that she finds it difficult to be funny when she is so concerned about him. As reported by Bravo, she didn’t indicate what he was hospitalized for but said that he will be released this week. She did, however, take time to criticize and deny previous reports that indicated Gregg was admitted to the hospital for food poisoning and a heart condition and asked that the privacy of her and her husband be respected.

In August 2017, rumors swirled about Gregg having a stroke when he became ill during filming of RHOA. Nene denied the rumor and said that he simply became ill and was even well enough to drive himself to the emergency room. Last season, she shared that Gregg had undergone surgery to check for blockages in his heart. He seemed to heal quickly though because by January of this year, she said he was doing much better although he was not eating like the doctor had told him to eat.

Nene and Gregg have been married since 1997 but were divorced for two years in 2011. When asked for the secret to their success, Gregg told Bravo that he respects her above all else and lets her be who she is. They have a date night once a week. The day varies from one week to the next, but it happens every week. The date may be as simple as a trip to a taco stand or as fancy as Gregg hiring a chef to come to their home and prepare a meal for the two of them. He ensures that she has a good time. He also said that he realizes that her work is important to her. It keeps her busy so he tries to just support her. Whether that means motivating her, rubbing her feet, or something else, he keeps her going. As Gregg said, “Mama happy, daddy happy.”