‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s First Impression Rose Winner Revealed

The Bachelorette Season 14 kicks off in a matter of days, and new spoilers about Becca Kufrin’s journey are starting to roll in, including who got the very first rose of the season.

According to a May 22 report by Reality Steve, Becca Kufrin has confirmed that she is engaged to one of the men who applied to win her heart and that she is very happy after her engagement to Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended in a shocking breakup.

Sources tell the site that Becca Kufin made a bold choice when she handed out the first rose of Season 14. Becca reportedly chose Garrett Yrigoyen to receive her first impression rose, which is usually given to the man who stood out the most during the first chaotic night of filming the show. The person who gets the rose doesn’t have to worry about the pressure of being eliminated during the season’s first elimination ceremony

Life & Style reports that Becca Kufrin seemingly chose well when handing out the first rose of The Bachelorette Season 14. Garrett is said to be a 29-year-old nature enthusiast who has an “awesome sense of humor.” In his bio, he promises that he can do a mean Chris Farley impression. Reality Steve claims that Garrett also played college baseball at the University of Nevada and has been engaged in the past, which is something that he and Becca may be able to bond over.

Steve says that Garrett is “currently a Surgical Technology consultant. Former baseball player at the University of Nevada. I’m assuming this is the same guy since he doesn’t have the most common name in the world, but looks like he was engaged to be married back in 2015. I mean, same city, same name. Sure looks that way.”

However, getting the first impression rose does come with a certain amount of pressure. The recipient will have the task of continuing to live up to his first incredible night with Becca Kufrin. In addition, many of the most recent Bachelorette stars such as Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have all gotten engaged to their choices for the first impression rose.

“He got the first impression rose and the last 3 Bachelorettes (Kaitlyn, JoJo, and Rachel) all ended up choosing their first impression recipient in the end, so make of that what you will,” dished Steve.

This makes Garrett an early frontrunner to become Becca’s eventual winner. Becca Kufrin is set to premiere as The Bachelorette on May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.