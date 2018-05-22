Maddie Poppe Pens Heartfelt Message To Boyfriend Caleb Lee Hutchinson

'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe has sent out a message to someone who is very special to her.

American Idol has crowned its very first winner, Maddie Poppe, and no one is more thrilled for her than runner-up, Caleb Lee Hutchinson. The two finalists surprised everyone when they suddenly announced that they were a couple right before Ryan Seacrest declared the winner. The excitement was definitely in the air on Monday night’s finale. Now that Maddie has had a moment or two to process things, she has taken the time to express her feelings on social media. She posted a beautiful message on her Instagram account sharing her thoughts on her win, but the one thing that stood out the most was her message to her boyfriend, Caleb.

The 20-year-old Iowan started the post off by thanking fans for believing in her. Up until a year ago, she wasn’t sure that she should pursue her dream of having a career in music. She mentioned how her life has changed since American Idol came into her life. With the reality singing show came some very close friends that Maddie says will be lifelong buddies. She and Catie Turner had shared a room up until Catie was eliminated from the show two weeks ago. They are still very close friends.

Then came Maddie Poppe’s heartfelt words to Caleb. She said that he was one of the best things that American Idol gave her. She considers herself blessed and is very grateful for everything and everyone who has come into her life, especially her guy.

“This guy captured my heart from the start and showed me what love truly means. I’ve never cared for or adored another person so much, @calebleemusic you mean so much to me and I’m so blessed to be able to have had you alongside me throughout this journey and hopefully for many more moons to come, xo.”

MY GIRLFRIEND WON AMERICAN IDOL!!! No one deserved it more than you babe. I am honored to know you and even more honored to call you mine. Don’t forget about me. I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S0g73ZIyfP — Caleb Lee Hutchinson (@calebleemusic) May 22, 2018

Both Caleb and Maddie have expressed how much they mean to each other in various interviews. They were on Good Morning America on Tuesday chatting about the outcome of the show and their relationship. Caleb told Michael Strahan that once he saw her during Hollywood week in January, he instantly knew he was into her. However, he also said that he just had to convince her.

When asked about whether these two lovebirds would ever consider doing a duet together, Caleb jokingly answered, “If she’ll have me. She’s the superstar now.” He also took to Twitter right after her win and exclaimed that his girlfriend won American Idol! He wrote that he is honored to call Maddie his, and also included an “I love you” at the end. How sweet is that? This couple has become quite an American Idol sensation in the past 24 hours.