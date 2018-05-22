Kim Kardashian Ditches Low-Carb Diet After 70-Pound Weight Loss On Atkins

Kim Kardashian famously lost 70 pounds on the low-carb, high-fat Atkins diet, but now embraces carbs again.

Kim Kardashian lost 70 pounds after each of her two pregnancies by following the low-carb, high-fat Atkins diet, but has begun incorporating more carbs into her diet after her post-baby weight loss.

“There’s a myth that eating carbs is bad, but this isn’t true!” Kim wrote on her paid-subscription app KimKardashianWest.com, as reported by the Daily Mail. “After I introduced carbs back into my diet, I felt so much better.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added: “What really matters is the amount and quality of the carbs that you eat. Focus on eating nutritional food and avoiding food that’s processed.”

Kardashian is correct: Eating no carbs is not healthy, and in fact, is almost impossible because even low-starch fruits and vegetables have some carbs. An apple, for example, has 25 grams of carbohydrates, and that’s not even a high-carb fruit.

Low-Carb Diets Accelerate Weight Loss

When Kardashian was on her low-carb Atkins diet, she limited her daily carb intake to less than 40 net grams. That’s extremely difficult to maintain, but it will produce dramatic weight loss.

Since Kim’s goal is no longer to lose dramatic amounts of weight, she doesn’t necessarily need to limit her carb intake as drastically as before.

Kardashian now has an enviable bikini body, thanks to a low-carb diet and regular workouts that combine cardio exercise with light weight training.

There are many other health benefits to low-carb diets besides weight loss. Oscar winner Halle Berry follows the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein ketogenic diet, not only to look good in her bikini, but to manage her diabetes, as the Inquisitr has reported.

The low-carb ketogenic diet has also been used clinically to curb epileptic seizures for children who don’t respond to medication, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Physicians say low-carb diets such as the ketogenic, Atkins and modified Paleo diets should be the first line of defense for treating diabetes because they often outperform drugs.

Kourtney Kardashian Is a Low-Carb Devotee

Low carb diets can eliminate the need for diabetes drugs because they work immediately to reduce high blood sugar, according to a report published in the medical journal Nutrition.

“Dietary carbohydrate restriction reliably reduces high blood glucose, leads to the reduction or elimination of medication, and has never shown side effects comparable to those seen in many drugs,” said obesity expert Dr. Eric Westman.

Another celebrity proponent of a low-carb keto diet is Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. At age 39, Kourtney is in the best shape of her life after having three kids — and she credits the low-carb ketogenic diet for her sizzling bikini body.