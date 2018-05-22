Radiant Jamie Chung Dons Floral Bathing Suit On Miami Beach

Is there anything that Jamie Chung doesn’t look good in?

Today, the 35-year-old was seen showing off her slim figure at a beach in Miami. According to the Daily Mail, the former Real World: San Diego star was vacationing in Miami Beach when the photos were snapped. The former reality star is rocking black and white striped bathing suit with hints of floral detail throughout. The images show the star looking beach chic with her highlighted brown hair down and a simple statement necklace worn across her neck. Also visible is Chung’s sparkly diamond ring from husband Bryan Greenberg.

The gorgeous one-piece swimsuit from ModCloth does a great job of showing off Chung’s long and lean legs as well as her tiny waist. It’s currently available for purchase on ModCloth’s website for just $79. The suit comes in sizes XS-XL but is currently sold out of Medium at this time.

Chung, who currently stars in The Gifted on Fox, is no stranger to showing off her body to fans. In the past, Chung has shown off her bikini body on Instagram. In one photo from this past March, Jamie can be seen sitting in the bathtub of a tropical beachfront room. The actress did not disclose the location that she was at but cleverly captioned the beachside pic.

“You can find me in the tub bottle full of bub. We be tubbing…”

Gotham vet Jamie Chung displays her sculpted figure in floral swimsuit as she hits the beach in Miami https://t.co/xMFFBevXXc — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 22, 2018

Chung is wearing a high-waisted blue and white bikini and a pair of sunglasses. Her photo gained a ton of attention with over 31,000 likes as well as 110 plus comments. A handful of fans asked for Jamie to reveal the location that she was vacationing at while countless other fans took to the picture to comment on how amazing she looks.

“Beautiful place, beautiful girl!”

“Loving the bikini pics. Please do more…” another wrote.

A post shared by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on Mar 2, 2018 at 1:34pm PST

And just a few weeks ago, Chung showed off her toned abs in another colorful outfit. In this particular picture, Jamie pairs high-waisted white linen pants with a gorgeous purple and pink flowered bra top. Chung’s sexy abs are clearly visible in the snapshot.

For fans who wish to see more photos and posts from Jamie Chung, they can follow her website, What the Chung? On the site, Jamie covers a number of topics including style, beauty, karma, and travel. She appears to post something new once or twice a month on her website with new photos coming to her Instagram page every few days.