Derick Dillard Denounces Transgender Community Again, Calling Them ‘Mentally Ill’

Derick Dillard shares his hate-tinged beliefs once again, and Duggar fans aren't having it.

Derick Dillard is putting his foot in his mouth again. The former Counting On star took to Twitter to slam the latest show on the TLC network. This is not the first time Dillard has challenged the network for supporting the transgender community. In fact, TLC cut ties with him and his wife, Jill Duggar, because of his comments about I Am Jazz star, Jazz Jennings.

TLC’s new show, Lost in Transition, follows families who have dealt with a member transitioning from one gender to the other. According to In Touch Weekly, Derick Dillard tweeted about the show and compared being transgender to being mentally ill. The former reality star has been very vocal about his religious beliefs and how they connect to the shows on the TLC network.

While the Duggars did not lose their show because of Derick Dillard, he did cost his wife her reality television job. Jill Duggar is no longer being filmed with the family at all. With all of the upcoming events, fans are disappointed they won’t be able to see what she is up to regularly. Dillard has not learned his lesson about social media, especially after this last debacle on Twitter.

The tweet from Derick Dillard has since been deleted, but the Hollywood Gossip managed to get a copy of it before it disappeared forever. The idea that he is attacking the company that holds his in-law’s show isn’t sitting well with a lot of Duggar fans. In fact, there has been some concern over whether or not Dillard and his actions could impact the future of Counting On.

Rumors are currently swirling that Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar may have baby number three on the way. They have been documenting their journey on their own website and providing photos along the way. Dillard and Duggar have tried to raise money for more mission trips, however, they have not left the country since Samuel has been born.

Family members have spoken out against Derick Dillard and his hate-filled agenda. In fact, a Duggar cousin called him out for his behavior, though there was never a response from him or the family. Dillard has been back on social media since the incident, but has kept things in line with what his normal seems to be. While his intentions may be based on his beliefs, attacking the network that is the home for his in-law’s show isn’t the best way to go about preaching.