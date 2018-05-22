‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, May 23: Billy Stuns Everyone While Sharon Falls Flat!

Is Billy making a big mistake with the blood Abbott clause?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, May 23, promise a full round of huge shocks for Genoa City power players, as a perpetual underdog votes to keep himself on top, a newly reunited relationship celebration doesn’t go as planned, and one woman learns her step-mother and her love interest had a thing.

Jack (Peter Bergman) ended up working himself into a corner with his blood Abbott clause at Jabot. First, the requirement kept Ashley (Eileen Davidson) from being able to take over at John Abbott’s company, and now that he’s learned that he isn’t a blood Abbott himself, the clause is keeping Jack out of the top position.

Until a little birdie named Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) talked to him, Billy (Jason Thompson) was all for dumping the clause, which would allow Ashley, Jack, or Kyle (Michael Mealor) to hold the CEO position at Jabot. However, Phyllis manages to convince Billy that it’s his time to shine and run the family business.

When Jack and Kyle hold a new vote on the pesky blood Abbot clause, it all comes down to Billy, and he shocks his siblings by voting no. That’s right. Billy chooses to stand up for himself and keep the reins at his father’s company. An underdog no more, he’s set to prove himself once and for all, according to She Knows Soaps.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) orders Arturo (Jason Canela) to stip. They’re not doing the horizontal tango — yet. Right now, he’s doing some modeling, but she just cannot abide by the pleats in his pants. That’s why he must take off his clothes and rectify the situation immediately.

Another thing Abby won’t love is when she figures out that her new flirty flame had a fling with her step-mom, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Could that put the brakes on their budding romance, or will it drive Abby to flaunt her friendship with the contractor in Nikki’s face?

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) plan to make it last this time. They got the okay from Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Victor (Eric Braeden) seemed fine with the idea, and Nikki doesn’t love it, but they’re not about to let her stop them from being together since that’s what they truly want to do.

Sharon plans out a lovely occasion to mark their reunion, but unfortunately for her, things don’t entirely go as planned.

Check out The Young and the Restless tomorrow on CBS to see how it all turns out.