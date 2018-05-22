Avril Lavigne Spotted Out With Heir To Egyptian Nobility Phillip Sarofim

A source says they met at a dinner party and 'hit it off.'

Avril Lavigne is “quietly” dating Phillip Sarofim, the son of a wealthy Egyptian oil man, an anonymous source tells E! Online.

As is the case with all celebrity gossip stories based on anonymous, insider sources, it is impossible to verify the report in the absence of confirmation from Avril or Phillip.

Nevertheless, according to the source, the two met “through friends” at a dinner party and “hit it off.” It’s not clear who those friends are, where the dinner party was, or anything else about their meeting.

Meanwhile, the two have been carrying off their relationship long-distance, Avril jetting back and forth between each others’ homes, Avril’s in L.A. and Phillip’s in Houston.

First Spotted Out In Public

Rumors that Avril and Phillip were a thing first started going around in late April, when The Daily Mail reported that the two had been spotted out & about in L.A. Specifically, the pair were spotted in the tony L.A. neighborhood of Bel Air, grocery shopping at Jaydes Market at the Beverly Glen Center and stopping by a coffee shop for refreshments. The two tried valiantly to go incognito, wearing everyday, blend-in clothes, and sunglasses. But of course, in L.A. no one can escape the paparazzi, and photographers snapped a few shots of the pair before they drove away.

Avril Lavigne is done with the skater bois and is now dating a billionaire: https://t.co/pVPgMneSeq — E! News (@enews) May 22, 2018

So Who Is This Guy?

Not much is known about Phillip himself, but his family is big around Houston. His father, Fayez Sarofim, is an Egyptian who has his hands in oil, stocks, and an ownership stake in the Houston Texans. E! Online also notes that the family is Coptic – which is to say, a branch of Christianity practiced by Egypt’s Christian minority.

Phillip has also been married – to a mother and her daughter! He was once married to billionaire heiress Lori Krohn before splitting from her; he then went on to marry Lori’s mother, Susan Krohn.

What Does This Mean For Avril?

Hopefully for Avirl, this new relationship will mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life, as the past five years have been pretty rough on her. In 2015 she divorced from Nickelback frontman Chad Kroger, during the midst of a debilitating battle with Lyme Disease. She hasn’t released an album in that time, although she’s reportedly recorded a new one and plans to release it later this year.