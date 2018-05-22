Sarah Paulson Responds To Critics That Criticize Her Relationship With Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson is clapping back at the critics who have been commenting on her relationship with girlfriend Holland Taylor.

In many interviews, the Ocean’s 8 actress is not asked about the film or show that she is appearing in, but rather about her personal life instead. As many fans know, the 42-year-old actress is dating 75-year-old Holland Taylor, who is 32 years her senior. When asked about the critics in the latest issue of Modern Luxury, Paulson dished on what she thinks about people who feel inclined to comment on a relationship that they know nothing about.

“If someone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem,” the actress dished before confessing that she is “doing just fine.”

In the past Paulson has also commented on her relationship with Taylor, not really understanding why people are so obsessed with herself and her girlfriend of three years. In January, US Magazine reports that the 43-year-old opened up to Town & Country, telling them that she does not want to be defined by a relationship that she is in.

“I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with.”

Paulson went on to say that her choices in life have not always been conventional, but she hopes that her relationship with Holland will bring about a certain amount of “hope” and “light” and perhaps encourage others to make brave choices and take risks.

From time to time, Paulson will share photos of herself and Taylor with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. Most notably, Paulson shared a photo of just Holland last year. After rumors swirled about the couple’s relationship, it seems as though Paulson thought that enough is enough. She took to her account to share a picture of the 75-year-old posing for the camera. In the caption of the post, Sarah simply asked, “any questions?”

While a few fans had some negative things to say about the couple’s relationship, the overwhelming majority of fans were quick to support Paulson and her relationship with an older woman.

“You 2 restored my faith in absolutely everything.”

“You are both so amazing and inspiring,” another fan wrote.

Another photo posted to her account shows the couple dressed up for Halloween. While Paulson appears to be some sort of animal dressed up in a jumpsuit, Holland has a black mask on her face and looks like she’s dressed as a joker.

Paulson can next be seen in her upcoming role as Tammy in Ocean’s 8. The movie hits theaters on June 8.